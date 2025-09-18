Where Was A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Filmed?

Directed by Kogonada, ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ follows David (Colin Farrell) and Sarah (Margot Robbie), two strangers who come across each other while attending a wedding. As they are both single, sparks begin to fly, and the two get connected by a mystical spirit, which even manipulates their car’s GPS to bring them together. Due to a fantastic twist of fate, they get the opportunity to walk through a magic door to relive defining moments of their pasts. It provides an eye-opening experience about their present as well as a clearer picture of how to influence their future. The vast landscapes that they traverse in their journey become symbolic of everything they have gone through as well as all that lies ahead in life in the romantic fantasy film.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Filming Locations

The majority of the scenes for ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ were lensed in California, with some shots being captured in Hawaii. The sprawling natural landscapes of the two regions embody the epicness of the journey that David and Sarah undertake. The geographical diversity that includes forests, deserts, beaches, hills, and volcanoes, interspersed with urban settings, accentuates the film’s narrative. Both states also have cutting-edge infrastructure and skilled crews that helped bring the project to a completion. Principal photography for ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ took place between April 8, 2024, and May 29, 2024.

Los Angeles, California

The majority of the scenes of ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ were filmed in Los Angeles, California. Also known as the City of Angels, the city is known for housing numerous major studios, providing easy access to state-of-the-art technology and skilled human resources for movie productions. Both indoor and outdoor sequences for the film have been captured in the area, as the vibrant city with diverse architecture worked as the perfect background for the various settings. The home of Hollywood, the filmmaking hub is known for movies like ’13 Going on 30,’ ‘Freaky Friday,’ ‘Vanilla Sky,’ ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,’ and ‘Palm Springs.’ It has also served as the setting for shows like ‘Bewitched,’ ‘Pushing Daisies,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Maggie,’ and ‘A Girl’s Guide to Ghosting.’

Sierra Madre, California

Located 23 miles northeast of Los Angeles, the city of Sierra Madre became another chosen spot for the production of ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.’ Prominently featured in the film is Villa del Sol d’Oro, a Tuscan-inspired Spanish Mediterranean Revival mansion situated at 675 West Highland Avenue. Designed by architect Wallace Neff and built in 1928, the villa serves as a serene backdrop for conversations between the lead characters. Apart from ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,’ projects that were lensed in Sierra Madre are ‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘The Princess Diaries,’ ‘The Wedding Singer,’ ‘A Walk in the Clouds,’ and many more.

San Luis Obispo, California

The lush green hills around the city of San Luis Obispo in California formed a stunning backdrop for some of the driving scenes in ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.’ Located in the Central Coast region of the state, it is known for its majestic vineyards and ocean views. The serene region accentuates the deeply personal endeavor that the lead characters undertake together. The region is also known for serving as a backdrop for movies like ‘Destination Wedding,’ ‘California Dreaming,’ ‘Carpe Diem: European Escapade,’ and ‘Theft by Deception,’ as well as shows such as ‘The Girls Next Door’ and ‘The Bachelor.’

Oahu, Hawaii

Some of the scenes of ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ were captured on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. Known for its diverse topography, where the ocean, mountains, and valleys come together, the island forms the perfect backdrop for the fantasy story. It takes the characters away from the hustle of their everyday lives and into an atmosphere of tranquility, for them to explore their past and ponder their future. One location on the island in particular that is seen in the movie is the Kualoa Ranch, a 4,000-acre private nature reserve on the windward coast. Oahu was also the destination of choice for the productions of ‘Aloha,’ ‘The Wrong Missy,’ ‘Blue Crush,’ and ‘Running for Grace,’ among others.

Read More: Where was The Wrong Paris Filmed?