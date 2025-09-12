Where was The Wrong Paris Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Janeen Damian at the helm, Netflix’s ‘The Wrong Paris’ is a romantic comedy drama movie that centers on a young woman named Dawn looking to get out of her hometown in Texas. Although she earns a spot in a prestigious art school in Paris, France, she lacks the financial support to actually travel and live there. When she learns about a dating show set in Paris, she decides to take the opportunity to audition for it and get the free flight as well as an appearance fee in return. Much to her disappointment, it turns out that the show is actually set in Paris, Texas, which is just a few minutes away from her hometown. With an exit plan in her mind, she tries to get herself eliminated from the reality show.

Nevertheless, things change when she is swept off her feet by Trey, one of the charming cowboy bachelors in the show. As Dawn gets embroiled in an unexpected romance with him, she starts contemplating what it is that she wants out of her life. It also helps her put things into perspective as she questions her desire to leave her small town and the values attached to it. A talented ensemble cast comprising Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fode, Frances Fisher, Yvonne Orji, Madison Pettis, Madeleine Arthur, Torrance Coombs, Christin Park, Emilija Baranac, and Hannah Stocking help bring the film to life through their compelling performances. The story of Dawn mostly unfolds in two quaint towns of Texas that help drive the narrative forward.

The Wrong Paris Filming Locations

Although ‘The Wrong Paris’ is set in Paris, Texas, the Lifetime production was primarily filmed across British Columbia, particularly in Greater Vancouver and Agassiz. A minor chunk was also reportedly shot in Paris, France. According to reports, principal photography got underway in September 2024 under the working title ‘Paris Bound’. It went on for several weeks before wrapping up in late October of the same year. After the conclusion of shooting, Pierson Fodé opened up about his experience on set, stating, “We barely slept, laughed till it hurt, and faced off against horses and mechanical bulls like it was the Wild West out there.”

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

The majority of the shooting of ‘The Wrong Paris’ took place in the Greater Vancouver region of the westernmost province of British Columbia. The team utilized several locales in the region to recreate the backdrop for multiple sites across the county seat of Lamar County in Texas. In particular, the Anderlini Farm at 843 248th Street in the agricultural community of Aldergrove in the Township of Langley doubled up as the family home of Miranda Cosgrove’s character Dawn in the film.

Just 30 minutes from Vancouver, the property is popularly referred to as The Kent Farm, owing to it serving as the setting for the family farm of Clark Kent AKA Superman in the television show, ‘Smallville.’ With its rural charm and scenic landscape, the site in Aldergrove proved to be an ideal shooting site for Netflix production. In addition, filming was conducted at another spot in Langley Township — Copper Stone Mansion, located at 21122 12 Avenue. Spanning over 17,000 square feet across 20 acres, the property also makes an appearance in ‘Riverdale‘ and ‘Supernatural.’ However, it has since closed down permanently, per reports.

Agassiz, British Columbia

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘The Wrong Paris’ also traveled to the small community of Agassiz in British Columbia’s Eastern Fraser Valley region. To be specific, the cast and crew members were spotted taping various pivotal sequences in and around the local restaurant, Sossy’s Saloon at 7215 Pioneer Avenue. The area along Park Street was also turned into a film set as numerous exterior shots were recorded on location. Besides the Netflix production, other notable projects shot in Agassiz include ‘Falling for Vermont,’ ‘Love Hard,’ ‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path,’ ‘My Best Friend’s Bouquet,’ and ‘Long Lost Christmas.’

Paris, France

From what we can tell, a minor portion of ‘The Wrong Paris’ was also taped in Paris, France. The capital city in the north-central part of the European country is no stranger to film and television production. The iconic Eiffel Tower on the historic Champ de Mars can be spotted standing tall in the background of a few scenes of the romantic comedy. Aside from that, the cast and crew possibly visited a few surrounding areas for the purpose of shooting. Over the years, the city has hosted the filming of many shows and films, such as ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Me Before You,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘One Day,’ ‘Before Sunset,’ ‘Heartstopper,’ and ‘Midnight in Paris.’

Read More: Where Was Downton Abbey The Grand Finale Filmed?