Where Was Hallmark’s Big Sky River: The Bridal Path Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

A sequel to ‘Big Sky River,’ Hallmark’s ‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path’ is a romantic drama film that follows Tara Kendall, who has settled in Montana with her Cowboy boyfriend Boone Taylor. When she tries to bring their family lives together, unexpected tensions arise between the couple as well as their families. Erin finds it difficult to find a place in both families, with her having to share Tara with Boone’s children and her father, James, being able to have the baby boy that he always dreamt of.

However, a new foreign exchange student in town may just be able to provide Erin with the attention that she seeks. In the meanwhile, Casey Elder finally finds a genuine beau while her new album is inspired by her new blossoming romance. Directed by Peter Benson, the romantic movie mostly takes place in Montana with lush greenery and mountains being constant features in the backdrop. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path’ was shot, here are all the details you might require!

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path Filming Locations

‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path’ was filmed in British Columbia, particularly in and around Agassiz. As per reports, principal photography for the romantic film took place in the summer of 2023, around June 2023. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark movie!

Agassiz, British Columbia

Just like its parent movie, ‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path’ was also lensed across the small community of Agassiz, which is situated in British Columbia’s Eastern Fraser Valley region. Once again, Agassiz was turned into Montana’s Parable County for the shooting of the film. For instance, the production team utilized the interior as well as the exterior of the Aberdeen building to tape important sequences by redecorating it as the fictional sheriff’s office, decorated with benches, old wagon wheels, and plenty of flowers.

Pioneer Park at 7011-7167 Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz as well as other surrounding locations on Pioneer Avenue also served as the prominent shooting sites for ‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path.’ Given the landscape of Agassiz, surrounded by mountains and consisting of various water bodies, it works as a suitable filming location to double as the fictional place where the story is set. Besides ‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path,’ the small community’s locales have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows, including ‘Love Hard,’ ‘One Winter Wedding,’ ‘The 27-Hour Day,’ and ‘Falling for Vermont.’

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path Cast

Emmanuelle Vaugier headlines the Hallmark movie in the role of Tara. Meanwhile, Kavan Smith essays the character of Boone. The former is popular for her work in the comedy and drama genres, with notable performances as Charlie Sheen’s ex-fiancée Mia on ‘Two and A Half Men’ and as Detective Jessica Angell on ‘CSI: NY.’ The Canadian actress also stars in other TV shows ‘My Guide to Becoming a Rock Star,’ ‘Smallville,’ ‘Painkiller Jane,’ and ‘Masters of Horrors.’ As far as her feature film credits are concerned, they include ’40 Days and 40 Nights,’ ‘Saw II,’ ‘Saw IV,’ and ‘Absolute Deception.’

As far as Kavan Smith is concerned, the Alberta-born actor might seem familiar to many of you due to his role as Leland “Lee” Coulter in Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart.’ Besides that, he has been featured in numerous productions over the course of his career, such as ‘Human Target,’ ‘Smallville,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ and ‘Fairly Legal.’ Several other actors play supporting yet important roles in ‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path,’ including Peter Benson as James, Sawyer Fraser as Fletcher Taylor, Michelle Harrison as Casey Elder, Helena Marie as Bethany, Cassidy Nugent as Erin, April Telek as Kendra, Lucia Walters as Joanna, and Josh Zaharia as Mateo.

