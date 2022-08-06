Where Was Hallmark’s Big Sky River Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Based on Linda Lael Miller’s eponymous novel, Hallmark’s ‘Big Sky River’ is a romantic drama film directed by Peter Benson. It follows Tara Kendell and Sheriff Boone Taylor, both of whom are dealing with the loss of their loved ones. Tara decides to take a break from her busy life and try to recover from the pain that her ex-husband caused her. To do so, she books a summer rental in a remote rural town in hopes of spending some alone time and riding horses.

Sheriff Boone Taylor, on the other hand, suffers from the loss of the love of his life and finally finds his footing when Tara moves in next door for the summer. As he gets to know her, he realizes that there is something special about her and wants her to stay for more than just one summer. When Tara’s stepdaughter enters the scene, the realities of day-to-day life make it hard to dream of living in the country. While the romantic narrative keeps you hooked on the movie, the picturesque and lush green location of the rural town makes you curious about the actual filming sites of the Hallmark movie. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Big Sky River Filming Locations

‘Big Sky River’ was filmed in British Columbia, specifically in Agassiz. The principal photography for the romantic film took place in the month of June 2022. Even though the story is set in the fictional Parable County in Montana, the production team chose to tape the film in British Columbia. Thanks to the Canadian province’s vast and versatile landscape, it does a great job at doubling for places from around the globe, which is what it did for ‘Big Sky River.’ So, let’s not waste any time and traverse the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Agassiz, British Columbia

Most of the pivotal portions of ‘Big Sky River’ were lensed in and around Agassiz, a small community in British Columbia’s Eastern Fraser Valley region. In June 2022, the Aberdeen building was transformed into the fictional sheriff’s office in Parable County, Montana for some pivotal scenes in the movie. Moreover, a few portions of Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz also served as prominent filming sites.

The fictional sheriff’s office was surrounded by several police cars and a few uniformed officers with some Montana flags unfurling overhead in the backdrop, in order to make the location seem as realistic as possible. Moreover, a huge sign titled ‘Sheriff’s Office Parable County’ covered one of the building’s windows. Other small details such as the fliers on the bulletin board were also changed appropriately to make it look like the fictional county. To complete the set, the production team even utilized old wooden wagon wheels, spring flowers, and worn-out benches.

Since Agassiz is surrounded by mountains and is home to several water bodies, including the great Fraser River, it made for an ideal location to stand in for a place like Montana. Apart from ‘Big Sky River,’ Agassiz has served as a prominent production location for several other movies and TV shows, such as ‘Love Hard,’ ‘Recoil,’ and ‘Wayward Pines.’

Big Sky River Cast

Emmanuelle Vaugier portrays Tara in the Hallmark film. She might seem like a familiar face because she features in several other filming projects, including ‘Mistresses’ as Nico, ‘Two and a Half Men’ as Charlie Sheen’s ex-fiancée Mia, and ‘Covert Affairs’ as Liza Hearn. She also stars in ‘Painkiller Jane’ and ‘Masters of Horror.’

On the other hand, Kavan Smith essays the role of Sheriff Boone Taylor. You might recognize him from other filming projects as he features in ‘Human Target,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Smallville,’ ‘Fairly Legal,’ and ‘Rogue,’ and several others. Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the Hallmark film are Cassidy Nugent (Erin), Lochlyn Munro (Hutch), Michelle Harrison (Casey), John JJ Miller (Griffin), Sawyer Fraser (Fletcher), Lucia Walters (Joanna), and Peter Benson (James). Furthermore, Orlando Lucas (Dawson), April Telek (Kendra), Kevin Mundy (Slade), and Daniel Bacon (Leonard) make an appearance in the movie as well.

