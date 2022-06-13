Where Was Hallmark’s Falling for Vermont Filmed? Who Is In The Cast?

Director David Winning lent a compelling and compassionate lens toward creative life and belonging in Hallmark’s original romance drama film ‘Falling for Vermont.’ The 2017 movie follows a bestselling author, whose life has become a lot more difficult after an accident renders her an amnesiac. Meanwhile, the author is drawn toward the charming local doctor, and a romance begins to bloom.

While the movie oozes out a feel-good ambiance, complete with a small-town backdrop, it also reminds us of the need for the community in an increasingly alienated life. Following its release, the movie stood out for the critics, thanks to its enticing production value, intelligent direction, and nuanced character sketches. Most of the movie unfolds in and around a small idyllic town in Vermont, which is somewhat evident from the title. However, as the reel often morphs real, you must be asking whether the movie was really filmed in Vermont. In that case, allow us to probe further.

Falling for Vermont Filming Locations

‘Falling for Vermont’ was filmed in its entirety in the Canadian province of British Columbia. Principal photography commenced on July 24, 2017, getting in the can by August 12 of the same year. Anthony C. Metchie, a long-time collaborator of the director, joined the team as the cinematographer. On the other hand, Michael Ritter (art department of ‘Stakeout’ and ‘Runaway’) handled the bulk of the production design. For filmmakers and producers alike, British Colombia provides ideal filmmaking conditions. The landscape ranges from lush mountains, jungles, lakes, and vast coastal stretches. Moreover, the provincial government entices the producers by offering lucrative tax incentives, which gives added value to the alluring currency exchange rates. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Langley, British Columbia

Most of the sequences were filmed in and around Langley, a city and municipality in the Metro Vancouver Regional District in British Columbia. The suburban municipality is home to several farms and ranches, making it a coveted filming destination. The cast and crew members set up a base in the Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery, an elaborate farmhouse, and estate located at 6179 248 Street in Langley. The farm has housed several Hallmark productions to date, from ‘Pumpkin Pie Wars’ to ‘The Sweetest Heart.’ On another note, the farm also welcomes tourists, with wine tasting programs, a market selling fresh produce from the farm, and pick-your-own fields.

Agassiz, British Columbia

Additionally, the production team filmed scenes in the small community of Agassiz. Located in Fraser County, in the Eastern Fraser Valley region of the province, the serene township is the largest in the District Municipality of Kent. It lies around 97 kilometers east of Downtown Vancouver. If you ever head to the community, you can choose from a myriad of activities like boating, fishing, swimming, skiing, or gliding!

Falling for Vermont Cast: Who is in it?

The movie features several familiar names from the film and television industry, while some of the newer supporting actors also steal the show. In the central pair, Julie Gonzalo takes up the role of Angela Young/Elizabeth, the amnesiac author, against Benjamin Ayres as Dr. Jeff Callahan, the country doctor. You may have seen Ayres in ‘Suits,’ while Gonzalo is famous for her role in ‘A Cinderella Story.’ Among other prominent cast members, we see Lauren McNamara (Emily Callan), Christian Michael Cooper (Alex Callan), Barbara Kottmeier (Cynthia Young), Peter Benson (Brad Thompson), Jenn Griffin (Jane Callan), Doron Bell (Sheriff Kevin Gaines).

Portraying various other roles are Mark Brandon (Bob Callan), Jason Stevens (Driver), Coral Humphrey (Sabrina), Dean Petriw (Austin), James Drew Dean (Spencer), and Cate Sproule (Athena). Lastly, among the minor members of the cast ensemble, we see Ava Grace Cooper (Little Girl), Fiona Forbes (Beantown Today Host), Larissa Dias (Wendy), Michael Patrick Denis (Businessman), Arpad Balogh (Boston Police Detective), and Kristin York (Stage Manager).

