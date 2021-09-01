Directed by Mark Rosman, ‘A Cinderella Story’ is a teen romantic comedy film that gives a modern spin to the classic Cinderella folklore. It recounts the story of a teenage girl named Samantha “Sam” Montgomery, who is exploited by her morally corrupt stepmother. However, in all the chaos and sorrow, she finds some consolation in her email relationship with a mysterious guy named Nomad. The modern-day love affair with roots in a classic tale was filmed in locations that best captures the life of a teenager troubled by a stepfamily, who leads a restrictive lifestyle because of the responsibilities that she has to shoulder. Curious to learn more about them? Allow us to be your guide.

A Cinderella Story Filming Locations

The Mark Rosman directorial was filmed entirely in California. The shooting for the movie began on June 30, 2003, and it concluded a few months later, in September 2003. Although the teen comedy was made with a budget of $19 million, it eventually ended up earning $70.1 million. Now that we have a rough idea of where the movie is shot let’s learn more about the exact filming locations.

Burbank, California

Burbank is one of many filming locations for ‘A Cinderella Story.’ Shooting in the region was done entirely in Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank, located at 4000 Warner Boulevard. Founded in 1926, it offers filmmakers 36 sound stages and 14 exterior sets along with other filming services—the production of the teen comedy movie utilized Stage 21 and Stage 22 specifically. The interior of the Fiona’s Diner where Sam works was created on one of the soundstages by Charles William Breen, the production designer.

Monrovia, California

Located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Monrovia served as one of the key shooting locations for the movie. The production in the region took place majorly at the Spanish-style Monrovia High School (located at 45 West Colorado Boulevard), which doubled as the North Valley High. The public institution has previously played a role in the production of movies like ‘Liar Liar,’ ‘Not Another Teen Movie,’ ‘Drive Me Crazy,’ and ‘Leave it to Beaver.’

San Marino, California

The cast and crew filmed some crucial scenes in San Marino as well. Located in Los Angeles County, the residential city is a popular shooting destination. Movies like ‘The Holiday,’ ‘Father of the Bride,’ and ‘The Wedding Singer’ were all filmed here. The exterior shots of the Halloween dance in which Sam takes a walk with Austin were filmed in The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens located at 1151 Oxford Road.

Altadena, California

Altadena, which is just a few miles north of Pasadena, also hosted the production of the movie. The census-designated region is home to about 42,000 people, and interestingly the house which Sam shared with her stepfamily is also situated here at 1272 East Calaveras Street.

Other Locations in California

The Mark Rosman directorial was also filmed in Los Angeles. Some important scenes were shot at Autry Overlook – 8601 Mulholland Drive, while the Halloween Homecoming dance interior was shot at Los Angeles Theatre, located at 615 South Broadway. The wedding of Hal and Fiona was done at City Hall at 100 North, Garfield Avenue, Pasadena.

Jerzy Boy’z Car Wash which is situated at 777 Miraflores Avenue, San Pedro, doubled as Big Andy’s car wash. Exteriors of the diner where Sam works were filmed at George’s 50’s Diner located at 4390 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach.

