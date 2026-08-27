Do you love Disney movies? Are you one of those people who obsess over royal weddings? Have you wished fate to make your paths cross with a beautiful royal person and make them fall in love with you? Is rom-com your favorite genre? Have you secretly written fan fiction where all your dreams about being the princess of a small European country come true? If your answer to all these questions is yes, then you will love all the movies on this list. These films might be cheesy and sometimes predictable, but they are fun, grand, colorful, and thoroughly entertaining.

10. Charming (2018)

‘Charming‘ revolves around Prince Phillipe Charming, who was cursed by his father’s ex-partner, Nemeny Neverwish. According to the curse, all the love in Charming’s life will disappear on his 21st birthday if he doesn’t find his true love by then. Desperate to break the curse, Charming ends up proposing to three different princesses who are unaware of each other. However, tired of his son’s womanizing ways, Charming’s father orders him to set out on a quest known as the Gauntlet, which, hopefully, will find him his true love. During his journey, Charming comes across thief Lenore Quinonez and slowly finds himself falling for her. Yet, the question remains whether Charming will learn to identify his true love before the clock runs out. You can stream the film here.

9. Sleeping Princess (2024)

Claudio Boeckel’s Brazilian drama ‘Sleeping Princess’ is a modern retelling of the fairy tale, ‘Sleeping Beauty.’ Based on Paula Pimenta’s novel, the movie centers on 16-year-old Rosa (Pietra Quintela), who was sent to Brazil by her parents to keep her safe from a malevolent force. She has since grown up with her adoptive brothers. However, she has mysterious dreams of a boy promising to marry her. Soon, it is revealed that she is of royal blood, and the dark forces of her past are still following her. She might not be able to escape them, in which case, the only way to get rid of them is to face them. ‘Sleeping Princess’ is a feel-good drama with ample fun, perfect for binging with your little princess. It can be streamed here.

8. Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023)

Directed by Ingvild Søderlind, ‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ is a Norwegian film that showcases the life of a royal princess. So when she makes a mistake, it is also treated royally. Margrethe (Elli Rhiannon Muller Osbourne) collapses at a prom party and is hospitalized. Word spreads that the reason for this is the use of drugs. The events that follow show her trying to keep up with all the family drama while struggling to maintain her sanity. And then there is Prince Alexander of Denmark, the guy she likes, and Gustav, the guy she did drugs with and who now has a video of her doing it. After all, there is a reason why she took them, right? If you want the truth, ‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ is available on Netflix, and you may stream it right here.

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7. Princess DayaReese (2021)

Reese is a commoner from Manila who dreams of being a princess and living like royalty. However, in actuality, she cons people for money and makes a dishonest living. Surprisingly, she gets an opportunity to live out her dream when she meets Princess Ulap, a runaway princess from the kingdom of Oro. Ulap looks precisely like her twin, and thus, the two change places in exchange for money. Excited at having achieved what she wanted, Reese flies to Oro and meets Caleb, a reporter writing an article on the country. While things are pretty smooth initially, Caleb soon begins falling in love with the fake princess, which in turn threatens Reese’s secret. You may watch it here and find out what happens next.

6. The Royal Treatment (2022)

‘The Royal Treatment’ is a heart-warming romantic comedy that revolves around New York hairdresser Izzy (Laura Marano) and her dreams of running her own beauty salon. While Izzy believes nothing can improve her luck, fate has other plans as she suddenly lands an appointment to cut the prince of Lavania (Mena Massoud) Thomas’ hair. Interestingly, the prince initially leaves a poor impression on the hairdresser, forcing her to quit in the middle of the session. However, once Izzy begins spending time with Prince Thomas, she sees his personality, making her fall completely in love. Yet, with Thomas already engaged to a noblewoman, Izzy wonders if her dream of becoming a princess will ever come true. You can check out the film here to find out whether it does.

5. Falling for Christmas (2022)

Sometimes, we need to forget who we have been all this time in order to discover who we truly are. But it’s not easy to leave behind our emotional baggage and take a path to find our new selves, is it? Be that as it may, Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan), the spoilt daughter of a hotel magnate, gets this opportunity rather suddenly. After falling off a snowy cliff moments after her boyfriend proposed to her, she wakes up in a different place, surrounded by other people and without any idea who she is. However, this allows her to be a new person and make new friends in a new neighborhood while waiting for her family to find her. But what if by the time help arrives, she has found a new home? ‘Falling for Christmas,’ directed by Janeen Damian, has the answer. You can stream it here.

4. A Christmas Prince (2017)

Rumors assume that Prince Richard of Aldonia is an irresponsible playboy. It is also believed that he might have neglected his duties and ran away before the coronation. Sensing a spicy story, journalist Amber Moore is sent to a foreign kingdom for a scoop that might change her career. Amber sneaks into the royal palace and even manages to pass off as Princess Emily’s tutor, granting her first-hand access to the prince. However, Richard turns out to be nothing like the rumors, and as the days go by, Amber finds her falling further in love with him. Nevertheless, life has the biggest test in store for Amber when a shocking discovery and a wrongful claim to the throne threaten to destroy their love once and for all. You can stream it here.

3. The Princess Switch (2018)

Vanessa Hudgens stars in this film as both Stacy, a baker from Chicago, and Lady Margaret, the countess who is betrothed to the prince of Belgravia. The chance meeting of the two women allows them to switch identities for a couple of days because the countess wants to get a sneak peek into normal life before she’s married to the prince. So, Margaret lives Stacy’s life as an ordinary girl, and Stacy experiences royalty. As this goes on, Margaret and Stacy fall in love with each other’s suitors. But when the time comes, they will have to switch back. Feel free to check out the movie here.

2. Scarlet (2025)

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda, ‘Scarlet’ is a Japanese animated movie that follows Scarlet, a princess from the 16th century, whose vow of revenge doesn’t stop even in the underworld. Her father was killed by her uncle, Claudius. After dying, Scarlet arrives in the underworld, where the dead and the living coexist. There, she teams up with a guy named Hijiri, a paramedic from the 21st-century, to track down Claudius. The man is gathering an army to enter the Infinite Land and gain limitless power. Loosely based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet,’ the movie weaves a web of fantasy and action, offering viewers a spectacular drama to be experienced right here.

1. Damsel (2024)

In Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s ‘Damsel,’ Millie Bobby Brown stars as Princess Elodie, who is married off to Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) in a grand royal manner. Little does she know that her role will be nothing more than that of a sacrifice to an ancient entity for peace. Even after being thrown off a cliff into a dark chasm that is the entity’s lair, Elodie survives only to find herself become a target. Alongside Brown and Robinson, the cast of ‘Damsel’ includes Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Brooke Carter, Ray Winstone, and Manon Stieglitz. To find out whether our damsel manages to come out of her dire ‘fire-breathing’ distress, you can watch the movie here.

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