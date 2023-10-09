Do you love Disney movies? Are you one of those people who obsess over royal weddings? Have you wished fate to make your paths cross with a beautiful royal person and make him fall in love with you? Is rom-com your favorite genre? Have you secretly written fan fiction where all your dreams about being the princess of a small European country come true? If your answer to all these questions is yes, then you will love all the movies on this list. These films might be cheesy and sometimes predictable, but they are fun, grand, and colorful.

And then there are biographical movies that address a real princess, a queen, and her life and all that she goes through as a part of a royal family, which she may or may not like being a part of. These movies give us a taste of the time as well as the society and how it functioned. Needless, the treatment of women becomes a motif in such films. With that said, now, here’s the list of really good princess movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

8. Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023)

Directed by Ingvild Søderlind, ‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ is a Norwegian film that showcases the life of a royal princess. So when she makes a mistake, it is also treated royally. Margrethe (Elli Rhiannon Muller Osbourne) collapses at a prom party and is hospitalized. Word spreads that the reason for this is the use of drugs. The events that follow show her trying to keep up with all the family drama that’s while struggling to maintain her sanity. And then there is Prince Alexander of Denmark, the guy she likes, and Gustav, the guy she did drugs with and who now has a video of her doing it. After all, there is a reason why she took them, right? If you want the truth, ‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ is available on Netflix.

7. The Princess Switch (2018)

Vanessa Hudgens stars in this film as both Stacy, a baker from Chicago, and Lady Margaret, the countess who is betrothed to the prince of Belgravia. The chance meeting of the two women allows them to switch identities for a couple of days because the countess wants to get a sneak peek into normal life before she’s married to the prince. So, Margaret lives Stacy’s life as a normal girl, and Stacy gets to experience royalty. As this goes on, Margaret and Stacy fall in love with each other’s suitors. But when the time comes, they will have to switch back.

6. The Royal Treatment (2022)

‘The Royal Treatment’ is a heart-warming romantic comedy that revolves around New York hairdresser Izzy (Laura Marano) and her dreams of running her own beauty salon. While Izzy believes nothing can improve her luck, fate has other plans as she suddenly lands an appointment to cut the prince of Lavania (Mena Massoud), Thomas’ hair. Interestingly, the prince initially leaves a poor impression on the hairdresser, forcing her to quit in the middle of the session. However, once Izzy begins spending time with Prince Thomas, she sees his personality, making her fall completely in love. Yet, with Thomas already engaged to a noblewoman, Izzy wonders if her dreams of becoming a princess will ever come true.

5. The Knight and the Princess (2020)

An incredible Egyptian animated film, ‘The Knight and the Princess’ follows young adventurer Mohammed Bin Alkassim in a fictional tale inspired by a real 7th-century warrior. When Mohammed reaches the age of 15, he decides to use his privilege and training to good use and decides to save the women and children abducted by pirates. During one of his journeys, he rescues and falls in love with Princess Lubnah, a princess from the land of Sind. However, Mohammed’s romantic journey is beset with obstacles as the tyrant king Daher of Sind stands in his way. With Daher also responsible for the abductions, Mohammed’s fight against evil and for love come together to shape his legacy.

4. Princess Dayareese (2021)

Reese is a commoner from Manila who dreams of being a princess and living like royalty. However, in actuality, she cons people for money and makes a dishonest living. Surprisingly, she gets an opportunity to live out her dream when she meets Princess Ulap, a runaway princess from the kingdom of Oro. Ulap looks exactly like her twin, and thus, the two change places in exchange for money. Excited at having achieved what she wanted, Reese flies to Oro and meets Caleb, a reporter writing an article on the country. While things are pretty smooth initially, Caleb soon begins falling in love with the fake princess, which in turn threatens Reese’s secret.

3. Charming (2018)

‘Charming‘ revolves around Prince Phillipe Charming, who was cursed by his father’s ex-partner, Nemeny Neverwish. According to the curse, all the love in Charming’s life will disappear on his 21st birthday if he doesn’t find his true love by then. Desperate to break the curse, Charming ends up proposing to three different princesses who are unaware of each other. However, tired of his son’s womanizing ways, Charming’s father orders him to set out on a quest known as the Gauntlet, which, hopefully, will find him his true love. During his journey, Charming comes across thief Lenore Quinonez and slowly finds himself falling for her. Yet, the question remains whether Charming will learn to identify his true love before the clock runs out.

2. A Christmas Prince (2017)

Rumors assume that Prince Richard of Aldonia is an irresponsible playboy. It is also believed that he might have neglected his duties and ran away before the coronation. Sensing a spicy story, journalist Amber Moore is sent to a foreign kingdom for a scoop that might change her career. Amber sneaks into the royal palace and even manages to pass off as Princess Emily’s tutor, granting her first-hand access to the prince. However, Richard turns out to be nothing like the rumors, and as the days go by, Amber finds her falling further in love with him. Nevertheless, life has the biggest test in store for Amber when a shocking discovery and a wrongful claim to the throne threaten to destroy their love once and for all.

1. The Young Victoria (2009)

From director Jean-Marc Vallée comes a drama that showcases the first few years of Queen Victoria’s reign that began in 1837 when she was 18 and her marriage to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, her first cousin, in 1840. Emily Blunt plays Victoria while Rupert Friend plays Albert. The film received many accolades, including an Oscar and a BAFTA for Costume Design, and Blunt was praised for her performance. So if you want to give yourself an authentic cinematic experience that deals with the life of a princess, ‘The Young Victoria’ is waiting for you on Netflix.

