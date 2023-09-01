Is Choose Love’s Laura Marano Married or Dating? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

The conundrum of choices envelops Cami in a rigid bind in Netflix’s ‘Choose Love.’ This romantic comedy movie revolves around Cami, a young woman whose love life has become the ground for impossible choices. As she struggles to choose between a steady boyfriend, the one who got away, and a charming rock star, several humorous themes follow in this interactive movie. And it’s Laura Marano who portrays this character of a woman who finds herself in a love triangle. So now, if you’re curious to know more about the actress who embodies the fictional emotional dilemma so easily, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Laura Marano’s Age and Background

Born to Damiano Marano and Ellen Marano, Laura Marano was born and brought up in Los Angeles. The layered influences of her college professor father’s Italian descent and her parents’ varied professions significantly impacted this now 27-year-old actress at a young age. She was actually introduced to acting through her mother’s theatre. By age five, she’d found an affinity for artistic pursuits and expressed her interest in acting professionally to her parents. Laura was also influenced by her older sister, Vanessa, who had begun to act too. Subsequently, the former kickstarted her career while attending school. In fact, the California-based entertainment profession later even enrolled in the University of Southern California to pursue Philosophy, Politics, and Law.

Laura Marano’s Profession

From catering to a curiosity to rising through the ranks, Laura managed to scale her abilities as an actor easily. She first began by working in theatre and appeared in productions at the Stage Door Theater. Consequently, she starred in commercials and made a few minor appearances on television shows. Laura’s breakthrough roles thus came after her appearance on ‘The Jacket,’ where she played the young version of Keira Knightley’s character. Similarly, she also made appearances on ‘Batteries,’ ‘Superbad,’ ‘Back to You,’ and ‘Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?’ Yet, her catapult into success came when she was picked to play Ally Dawson on Disney Channel’s ‘Austin & Ally.’

During this time, Laura also started exploring her musical talent and recorded songs for the show. She then did a duet with co-star Ross Lynch for ‘Austin & Ally: Turn It Up.’ Following the acclaimed reception of her songs, she was able to completely plunge into this art form. As such, the actress simultaneously explored her horizons as a musician. Over the years, Laura has worked on radio talk shows, starred in music videos, and even signed a record deal. She has gone on a national concert tour as well. Though, most recently, her work has comprised of starring on Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Date,’ ‘The Royal Treatment,’ and ‘Choose Love.’

Laura Marano’s Ex-Boyfriend

Laura was previously in a relationship with Thomas “Thom” Macken. The couple had reportedly started dating in 2018, and their relationship had progressed to the point where she’d found her muse in him. The actress had credited her song ‘Run’ to this paramour. In an interview with Just Jared, she even talked about how he had become an integral part of her EP ‘You!’

Not only did Thom, as a music composer, contribute to the making of the record, but he also became an inspiration for Laura throughout the process. But alas, they reportedly parted ways in 2020. Nevertheless, it is evident that this duo still shares an affable relationship. Laura has since expressed that despite parting ways, they still care about each other and that ‘Run’ was about a relationship that remains special to her. She was also speculated to be in a relationship with Andrew Gorin at one point.

Is Laura Marano Dating Anyone?

While her rom-com persona continues to enthrall audiences, it seems like Laura isn’t vying for her forevermore at the moment. In other words, it appears as if she is currently single. In fact, the actress is primarily focusing on expanding her career at the moment. When she’s not busy with work engagements and other commitments, Laura likes to unwind with her friends and family. She clearly has an adventurous spirit and regularly jets off to scenic locations. So, even though Laura looks to be single as of writing, it is apparent that she’s on the path to achieving several milestones! Naturally, we await all the professional and personal success that awaits her.

