Where Was Hallmark’s Long Lost Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Michael Robison, Hallmark’s ‘Long Lost Christmas’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around Haley and Patricia. The former, an interior designer, wishes to surprise her recently widowed mother, Patricia, for the Christmas holidays. Her mother’s only wish is to be reunited with her brother, whom she once lost. To make her mother’s wish come true, Haley goes on a mission to find her long-lost uncle to give her mother the extended family she always wanted. She succeeds in finding her uncle, but she must hide her identity before convincing him to return to her mother.

While attempting to get close to her uncle, she meets Blake, an architect, and they fall in love. When Haley finally reveals her real identity, things do not go as planned. The Hallmark romance keeps viewers interested from start to finish with its themes of Christmas, bringing families together. Aside from that, the ‘Long Lost Christmas’ setting of the Holiday season against some interesting backgrounds is sure to make you ponder where it was shot. Curious to know where the film was shot? Well, we have got you covered!

Long Lost Christmas Filming Locations

‘Long Lost Christmas’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically across Fraser Valley. The principal photography for the rom-com presumably commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up within a month or so in October of the same year. Let’s traverse all the specific sites that appear in the Hallmark movie!

Fraser Valley, British Columbia

Most of ‘Long Lost Christmas’ was lensed in Fraser Valley, a geographical region in southwestern British Columbia that also extends into northwestern Washington State. The cast and crew taped pivotal scenes in Agassiz, a small community that lies in Eastern Fraser Valley, near the city of Chilliwack. Additional portions of the movie were recorded in the neighboring town of Harrison Hot Springs, at the southern end of Harrison Lake. The team specifically shot several sequences at The Rockwell Harrison Guest Lodge Bed & Breakfast at 7550 Rockwell Drive.

Actor Benjamin Ayers had a memorable time filming in the area and shared his excitement in an interview with Chilliwack Progress. He said, “(Agassiz-Harrison) has been one of my favorite locations to film, to be honest. People are so kind here; everyone is so nice…Of course, I’ve known about it my whole life and I didn’t realize kind of what it was, or just the natural beauty of this whole location and this quaint little (community), Agassiz included. They work splendidly well, for a Hallmark film, because there are so many locations we can use between the two. The backdrop is magnificent.”

Fraser Valley’s natural terrain is so breathtaking that stunning mountains, lakes, rivers and forests all combine together in one place. Other movies taped in the region include ‘Taking a Shot at Love‘ and ‘Stakeout.’

Long Lost Christmas Cast

Taylor Cole portrays Haley in the Hallmark romance. The actress has done notable work in several movies such as ‘Pumpkin Everything’, ‘Making Spirits Bright’, ‘South Beach Love’, ‘Matching Hearts’, ‘Unlocking Christmas’, and others. On the other hand, Benjamin Ayers plays the role of the handsome architect, Blake, who falls in love with Haley.

Ayers is best known for his roles in ‘The Bad Seed Returns’, ‘Family Law’, ‘Color My World with Love’, ‘Don’t Hang Up’, and ‘You, Me & the Christmas Trees.’ Other cast members include Jacqueline Ann Steuart (Patricia), Stefania Indelicato (Sarah), Camille Mitchell (Lolly Peterson), Grant Vlahovic (Gordon), and Nelson Wong (Grand Marshall).

Read More: Where Was Hallmark’s All Saints Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?