Where Was Hallmark’s All Saints Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘All Saints Christmas’ is a romantic film set against the backdrop of the holiday season. Directed by Troy Scott, the movie revolves around Lisette and Matthew. Lisette is an award-winning singer and musician planning to meet her family for Christmas in New Orleans, and Matthew is her ex. When the latter goes on the knee to pick up a fallen ring from the ground, to give it to the woman it belongs to, he learns that the woman is none other than his former partner. The press mistakes this as an engagement announcement, and now the two have to pose as an engaged couple in front of her family.

The Hallmark story is a light-hearted rom-com that explores themes such as reconnection, familial bonds, nostalgia, and more. The movie brings out the holiday spirit through these tropes and celebrates emotions such as love and friendship. The backdrop and the locations elevate these motifs and create a gleeful and exhilarating atmosphere. This makes us wonder where ‘All Saints Christmas’ was shot. If you have this question too, then let us find out.

All Saints Christmas Filming Locations

‘All Saints Christmas’ was filmed in British Columbia and Louisiana. The filming commence on August 18, 2022, and wrapped up on September 16, 2022. Both states are popular for their thriving culture and upbeat pace of life, which lend themselves to the cheery and carnivalesque atmosphere of the holiday movie. Let us now look at the specific locations.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘All Saints Christmas’ was primarily shot in Vancouver in various locations across the city. Known as Hollywood North, the city is a hub for performing arts which naturally makes the place welcoming and festive. Besides this, the geography of the place is so marvelous that one can find mesmerizing mountains, water bodies, forests, and tall buildings in relatively closer proximity.

The aforementioned facets of the location set the mood for various scenes and act as a reflection of the various emotions characters go through. Moreover, the climate in the place is pleasant for the most part of the year, which adds to the film’s warm tone. Above and beyond this, the tax rebates offered by the government for the film’s production make the place one of the most studio-friendly locations for Hallmark. Other films and shows shot in Vancouver include, ‘See,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ and ‘Titanic.’

New Orleans, Louisiana

A brief portion of ‘All Saints Christmas’ was also filmed in New Orleans. Since the city is home to Lisette in the story, the production team decided to add a layer of authenticity by shooting a few scenes in the actual city itself. The historically rich neighborhood, the French Quarter, served as one of the primary shooting spots for the movie The Crown Jewel of New Orleans is the perfect blend of vintage and contemporary cultures. The various antique stores, and restaurants, complement the French Market and modern boutiques.

The production crew prepped for 2 days and the shooting took place on September 15, 2022, and September 16, 2022. The neighborhood’s prominent nightlife and quaint streets likely served as a backdrop for various scenes to portray the character personas. The jazz clubs in the Vieux Carre seem to bring out the musician within Lisette.

However, what truly makes New Orleans a perfect holiday film location is the way it celebrates annual festivals, especially, Mardi Gras. Thus the city embodies the spirit of the festive season which transcends into the narrative. A few films and TV shows shot in New Orleans include ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘True Detective,’ ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Django Unchained,’ and ‘Logan.’

All Saints Christmas Cast

Jazz singer and musician Ledisi plays Lisette. You may know her from her supporting roles in films such as ‘Selma,’ and ‘Leave It on the Floor.’ Roger Cross essays the role of Lisette’s ex-boyfriend. You can also see him in shows such as ‘Just Cause,’ and ’24.’ The supporting cast includes Lucia Walters (Gia Cole), Peter Bryant (Abner), Miranda Edwards (Taborah), Trezzo Mahoro (Clay), Tosca Baggoo (Orca), and Artine Tony Browne (Rocky). Besides them, Don Mike (Bob), Colleen Machnikowski (Oshun), and Michael Keitha (Bob) also feature in the movie.

