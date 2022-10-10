Where is The CW’s The Winchesters Filmed?

A spin-off prequel of the hit series ‘Supernatural‘ by Eric Kripke, The CW’s ‘The Winchesters’ is a fantasy drama series developed by Robbie Thompson that is set in the 1970s, decades before the events of the parent show. Narrated by Dean Winchester, the story shows how his parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, first met and fell in love. When John begins his mission to look for his father, he comes across a 19-year-old demon hunter named Mary.

Coincidentally, Mary is also trying to get to the bottom of her father’s disappearance. As the couple search for their missing fathers, sparks fly between them. The couple then faces and defeats many monsters together along the way. This untold love story reveals how John and Mary don’t only save themselves and their love but also the entire world. The suspenseful nature of the narrative, coupled with the setting of the 1970s and some mysterious locations, is bound to spark some questions regarding the actual filming sites of the series. Well, if you are wondering the same, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

The Winchesters Filming Locations

‘The Winchesters’ is filmed in Louisiana and California, specifically in New Orleans and Los Angeles. The pilot episode of The CW show was shot in April 2022. After getting picked up officially, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration commenced in late July 2022 and is expected to wrap up by December of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the fantasy series!

New Orleans, Louisiana

The pilot episode of ‘The Winchesters’ as well as a majority of the show, is lensed across New Orleans, the most populous city in Louisiana. As compared to the parent show, there is a certain shift in the color palette of the prequel, mainly due to the setting of an earlier time. The hip and fresher look of ‘The Winchesters’ is complemented perfectly by the landscapes and features of New Orleans, which sets it apart from other shows on the network.

The vast and versatile landscape of New Orleans has been utilized by many filmmakers to shoot different kinds of movies and TV shows over the years. Apart from The CW show, the Crescent City has served as a prominent production location for ‘Logan,’ ‘This Is the End,’ ‘Deep Water,’ ‘Black Bird,’ and ‘Five Days at Memorial.’

Los Angeles, California

As per reports, the cast and crew members of ‘The Winchesters’ also stopped by Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the United States. The Hollywood neighborhood, which is situated in the central region of Los Angeles, reportedly serves as a key filming site for the fantasy series.

