Where Was This Is the End Filmed?

Based on the 2007 short film ‘Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse’ by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jason Stone, ‘This Is The End’ is a 2013 apocalyptic comedy movie co-written and co-directed by Rogen and Goldberg themselves. The narrative revolves around a house party that actor James Franco throws for a bunch of his celebrity friends, including Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson. Soon, their wild celebrations are interrupted when a deadly apocalypse erupts out of nowhere, causing the deaths of many guests and trapping the others in the house.

The leftover celebrities find themselves stuck in Franco’s house as they not only have to deal with the apocalypse but also each other. The serious subjects of apocalypse and death are countered by the hilarious takes on them as the viewers’ funny bone is tickled amidst such a disastrous situation. What makes the narrative all the more entertaining are the hilarious performances from some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including James Franco, Rihanna, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Emma Watson, and Paul Rudd. Moreover, the apocalyptic setting and the backdrop of Franco’s house are likely to make you wonder where ‘This Is The End’ was shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

This Is The End Filming Locations

´This Is The End’ was filmed in Louisiana and California, specifically in New Orleans and Los Angeles. The principal photography for the apocalyptic movie reportedly commenced in late April 2012, under the working title ‘The Apocalypse’ and then ‘The End of the World’ later. The production got wrapped up in around 50 days or so, in early July of the same year. Although the story is set in Los Angeles, a majority of the shooting took place in New Orleans because of the financial incentives that the filmmakers received from the city. So, let’s not waste any time and jump right into the middle of the apocalypse and learn all about the specific locations that appear in the movie!

New Orleans, Louisiana

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘This Is The End’ were lensed in and around New Orleans, a consolidated city parish in the southeastern region of Louisiana. A big warehouse-cum-soundstage in the New Orleans suburb of Harahan was transformed into a studio for shooting many scenes for the movie. The filmmakers constructed a full-sized house to depict James Franco’s house in the center of the warehouse, where a majority of the film was shot. Since it was much cheaper to reconstruct Melrose of Los Angeles in a parking lot in New Orleans than to shoot on the actual Melrose, the production team chose to rebuild a portion of Melrose Avenue in the Crescent City itself.

Los Angeles, California

Additional portions for ‘This Is The End’ were also seemingly taped on location in Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. It is possible that the cast and crew members utilized the locales of LA to record a few exterior scenes for the movie. Apart from the James Franco-starrer, the City of Angels has featured in many movies and TV shows, such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Bullet Train,’ and ‘The Patient.’

Read More: Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies on Netflix