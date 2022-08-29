Where Was The Patient Filmed?

Created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, FX’s ‘The Patient’ is a psychological thriller series that revolves around Alan Strauss, a therapist who recently lost his wife and is fighting with his own demons, and Sam Fortner, a serial killer who cannot help but give in to his murderous urges. The latter demands something quite unusual therapeutically from Alan, that is, to curb his homicidal urges while keeping him captive. Now, the experienced therapist must unravel the killer’s mind and do everything he can to stop him from getting his hands bloody again.

As Alan spends more alone time in Sam’s captivity, he walks down his own memory lane and realizes how much work and effort he needs to put in to repair his own life. The relatively darker visuals work well with the sinister and violent themes that are prevalent throughout the thriller series. Moreover, Alan’s captivity symbolizes how he is still chained to his past and yet tries to help his patients get over theirs. In addition, the use of different locations is likely to intrigue you and make you curious about the actual filming sites. If that’s the case, we have got you covered!

The Patient Filming Locations

‘The Patient’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Steve Carell-starrer reportedly commenced in mid-January 2022. Situated in the Western United States, California is the most populous state in the US. The vast and diverse landscape that the state possesses works in favor of the production of different kinds of filming projects, making it one of the filmmakers’ preferred production locations.

Apart from contributing significantly to popular culture, the Golden State has positively impacted many other fields, including communication, economics, environmentalism, information, innovation, and politics. Now, without further ado, let’s talk about all the specific locations that appear in the series!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Patient’ are taped in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in California. The production team seemingly utilized the facilities of the Fox Studio Lot to lens many portions of the series. Located at 10201 West Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, the film studio has 15 different soundstages of varying sizes and a number of scenic on-lot locations, making it a preferable production location for many filmmakers.

Situated in Southern California, the City of Angels contains both flat and hilly areas. While the city comprises many modern and advanced infrastructures, it is surrounded by several mountains, giving the city a unique landscape. Thanks to the city’s Hollywood neighborhood, LA is considered the major hub of the filming industry. It consists of some of the major film studios and record labels.

Moreover, Los Angeles is home to many popular galleries and museums, including the Getty Center, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (the largest art museum in the Western US), the Huntington Library, and the Natural History Museum, to name a few. Over the years, LA has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows, such as ‘Nope,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ and ‘You.’

