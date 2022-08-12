Where is Five Days at Memorial Filmed? Is New Orleans the Filming Location?

Based on the 2013 non-fiction book ‘Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital’ by Sheri Fink, Apple TV+’s ‘Five Days at Memorial’ is a disaster medical drama series created by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse. Starring Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine, Molly Hager, and Cornelius Smith Jr., among many others, the series revolves around the aftermath and difficulty the Memorial Medical Center goes through after Hurricane Katrina impacts the city.

With the floodwaters rising with each passing second, the hospital’s power fails and the scorching heat keeps on rising. The panic-struck hospital employees and caregivers must make some of the toughest decisions of their careers that could haunt them for the rest of their lives. The biographical narrative showcases the heart-wrenching decisions that were made regarding the victims of the tragic event, making it a sentimental and insightful watch for the viewers. Moreover, the realistic portrayal of the hurricane and the interesting use of locations makes one wonder about the filming sites of ‘Five Days at Memorial.’ If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the details and put your curiosities to bed!

Five Days at Memorial Filming Locations

‘Five Days at Memorial’ was filmed in Ontario and Louisiana, specifically in Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga, and New Orleans. The principal photography for the miniseries commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Although the story is set in New Orleans, a majority of the shooting took place in Ontario as the filming unit did a commendable job to make the Canadian province stand in for the city. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the medical drama!

Toronto, Ontario

Several pivotal sequences of ‘Five Days at Memorial’ were lensed in Toronto, the capital city of Ontario. The production team set up camp in the North York General Hospital (NYGH), specifically The Branson Ambulatory Care Centre (formerly Branson Hospital) at 555 Finch Avenue West in the district of North York. In August 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted recording a few scenes in and around The Michener Institute of Education at 222 Street Patrick Street.

Hamilton, Ontario

Many important portions of the medical drama series were taped across Hamilton, a port city in Ontario. As per reports, the filming unit constructed a set on an empty Gage Avenue North lot, located between Beach Road and Barton Street East. York Boulevard parking garage and Bay Street South and King Street West also served as a couple of prominent filling sites for the Vera Farmiga-starrer.

Moreover, the production team lensed a few important sequences in Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen’s at 1 Summers Lane as well as the Hamilton Spectator building, which was acquired by McMaster Innovation Park at 175 Longwood Road South Suite 101A. A large set, including the helipad, was built in the Flamboro Speedway at 873 5th Concession Road West in Millgrove, so as to resemble the helicopter landing pad on the top of a building. In addition, Summers Lane and Commonwealth Square at 80 Main Street West, between the Art Gallery of Hamilton and Hamilton Place, were seen covered with rubbles to depict the aftermath of hurricane flooding and the storm-ravaged hospital.

In a late July 2022 interview with Toronto Star, Carlton Cuse, the co-creator of the show, revealed how they managed to depict the flooded city and hospital. He said, “We ended up building a four-million-gallon water tank in Hamilton and it was big enough to literally crane boats into it.” Couple that with the constructed helipad, as mentioned above, which also plays a major role in the series. Mostly, thanks to the special effects, “we made it look like it is on a roof in New Orleans,” he added.

Mississauga, Ontario

For taping purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘Five Days at Memorial’ also made a stop in Mississauga, a city in Ontario bordering Toronto to the east. During the filming schedule, they were spotted capturing a few pivotal scenes in and around Cantay Road and White Hart Lane. Apart from this medical drama, several other productions have been taped in the city, such as ‘Enemy,’ ‘A Simple Favor,’ and ‘Station Eleven.’

New Orleans, Louisiana

Last but not the least, the filming unit made a stop in New Orleans, a consolidated city-parish in the southeastern region of Louisiana. It appears that they traveled across the city and lensed exterior shots, mostly, against suitable backdrops for the Apple TV+ series. Since the series is set in New Orleans, it only made sense that the production team shot a few scenes on location in the Crescent City.

