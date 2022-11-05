Where Was Hallmark’s Lights, Camera, Christmas! Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by David Weaver, Hallmark’s ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ is a romantic comedy film that centers upon a local shop owner, Kerry, who signs up to be a costume designer for a holiday romantic comedy movie shooting in her town. As she starts designing costumes for the film, she rediscovers her passion for the craft. At the same time, she crosses paths with the movie’s leading actor, Brad, and ends up falling for him.

The feel-good and heartwarming narrative makes for a perfect watch during the holiday season. The themes of Christmas, following one’s passion, and blooming romance, keep the viewers invested in the film from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the setting of the Christmas season against some interesting backdrops is bound to make you wonder where ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ was shot. Well, don’t worry because we have gathered all the necessary information to appease your curiosity once and for all!

Lights, Camera, Christmas! Filming Locations

‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, particularly in Vancouver. The principal photography for the romantic movie commenced in August 2022 and wrapped up within the same month. Located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia is Canada’s westernmost province with a vast range of landscapes, including sandy beaches, lush green forests, rocky coastlines, grassy plains, mountains, and inland deserts. These diverse features work in favor of filmmakers and serve as a suitable filming site. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Hallmark movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

For shooting all the pivotal sequences for ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!,’ the production team set up camp in Vancouver, the most populous city in British Columbia. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly utilized the facilities of an actual film studio in the city to make it stand in for the set portrayed in the Christmas movie. Moreover, it is possible that they even traveled across Vancouver to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops.

Despite being one of the most expensive cities in the world, Vancouver is known to be one of the most livable cities not just in Canada but in the world. The city’s economy is dependent on several sectors, but mainly on forestry, filming, and tourism. Also known as Hollywood North, it is home to some of the major film studios and used to double several US states and cities.

Vancouver consists of a number of museums and libraries, such as the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, the Contemporary Art Gallery, the Vancouver Maritime Museum, the H. R. MacMillan Space Centre, the Vancouver Museum, the Vancouver Public Library, and the Vancouver Tool Library. Apart from ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!,’ Vancouver has served as a pivotal production location for several filming projects. Movies and TV shows like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Lou,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ ‘Devil in Ohio,’ and ‘So Help Me Todd‘ feature the locales of the city.

Lights, Camera, Christmas! Cast

Kimberley Sustad essays the role of Kerry. Previously, the actress has appeared in Hallmark movies, such as ‘A Bride for Christmas’ and ‘Spoonville,’ Moreover, she features in several TV shows, including ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Primeval: New World,’ ‘Continuum,’ and ‘Alcatraz.’ On the other hand, John Brotherton portrays Brad in the Hallmark movie.

You might recognize Brotherton from other projects he has worked on, such as ‘American Horror Stories,’ ‘Fuller House,’ Timeless,’ ‘Drop Dead Diva,’ ‘Dexter,’ and ‘Friends With Benefits.’ Besides the two protagonists, there are several other cast members who play pivotal roles in the movie. They are Laura Soltis (Nancy), Kallie Hu (Jamie DePalma), Nik Andrews (Fireman), Jana Berengel (Stella Evans), Leila Harrison (Jill), and Marissa Leong.

