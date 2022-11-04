Where Was Hallmark’s A Maple Valley Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘A Maple Valley Christmas’ is a rom-com family-drama film based on the eponymous novel by Jerry Todt. Set during the festive season, the story revolves around Erica Holden and Aaron Davenport, two star-crossed lovers who come from different worlds. Erica is working towards buying back half of a maple syrup farm, which her mother had to sell. As the season approaches, the fun and frolic begin, but things take a turn when Aaron arrives in the valley. He puts an offer on the remaining half of the land, but as the story unfolds, something stirs within him.

Directed by Paul Ziller, the movie comprises all the elements of a feel-good Christmas tale. The meet-cute between two strangers, the timeless conflict between the mind and the soul, a sudden change of heart; the film has it all. What truly elevates every scene is the backdrop which carries a sense of jubilance and glee and immerses the audience. Experiencing such picturesque shots makes you wonder where the movie was filmed. Let us appease your curiosity.

A Maple Valley Christmas Filming Locations

The movie was shot in the State of British Columbia. The region offers a rustic vibe which translates well into the film, which depicts a valley and the countryside life. They also bring a sense of authenticity to characters such as Erica, who works on a maple syrup farm. The filming likely commenced in July 2022 and wrapped up within a few days. Let us now look at the specific locations.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘A Maple Valley Christmas’ was shot entirely in the City of Vancouver, which falls in the South-Western region of the British Columbia State. The place is apt for the narrative since it possesses a fast-paced and bustling urban life while also being home to mesmerizing landscapes with vintage-looking homes and shops. These naturally lend themselves to the vastly different worlds Erica and Aaron come from. While Erica has worked on a farm all her life, Aaron has grown up seeing tall skyscrapers with glass windows. A few other renowned films and TV series which have been shot in the city include, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘House,’ ‘Lucifer,’ and many more.

Delta, British Columbia

The production crew also shot scenes at the Ladner Village Market, which resides in the City of Delta, and is part of the suburbs of Vancouver. As reported by Delta Optimist, the team was present in the area on July 27, 2022, prepping for the scenes. Various old shops on the street were adorned with Christmas decorations and snow to portray the holiday season we see in the movie.

Andrew Walker shared some pics from the set of his latest Hallmark Christmas movie, MAPLE VALLEY CHRISTMAS co-starring Kimberley Sustad, and directed by Paul Ziller which started filming in B.C. "It’s July, you know what that means…" Walker wrote 📸 https://t.co/n6yhhhnYjM pic.twitter.com/m1L2ifxHC4 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 21, 2022

The Village market, on 48th Avenue, is a historic space with several ancient-looking stores and is known for freshly brewed coffee, kitchenware, and more. These aspects of the boulevard exude a communal vibe that suits the film’s narrative, which is about community, family, and how everyone comes together to celebrate the season of giving. Other movies and TV shows which have been shot in the Ladner Village are ‘The Adam Project,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘Bates Motel.’

A Maple Valley Christmas Cast

Peyton List plays Erica Holden, who works on the farm and aims to give her mother the gift of retirement. She is known for movies and shows such as ‘Playing It Cool,’ ‘Gotham,’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard.’ You may also know her from her voice roles in ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus,’ and ‘Batman: Hush.’ Andrew Walker essays the role of Aaron Davenport and has Hallmark films such as ‘Dying for Christmas: A Curious Caterer Mystery‘ and ‘My Christmas Family Tree.’ to his credit. Frances Flanagan portrays Erica’s mother, Ina Holden, and she can be seen in ‘The 27-Hour Day.’ Paul Jarrett plays Aaron’s father, Steve Davenport, and you might know him from ‘Supergirl.’

