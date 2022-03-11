Where Was The Adam Project Filmed?

Directed by Shawn Levy, ‘The Adam Project’ is a science-fiction action-adventure film. 12-year-old Adam Reed (Walker Scobell) is dealing with the death of his father, Louis (Mark Ruffalo), and lives with his mother, Ellie (Jennifer Garner). One day, he finds a man (Ryan Reynolds) in his father’s garage, claiming to be an older version of him from the year 2050. Older Adam reveals that time travel is possible because of their father’s research. However, Louis’ partner, Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener), took advantage of the technology and traveled to the past so she would be able to monetize the most valued resource on Earth — time. Together, the two Adams embark on an incredible journey that takes them across space and time.

‘The Adam Project’ is a visually beautiful film, perfectly blending the CGI and the scenic backdrop. If you are wondering where Levy and his team shot ‘The Adam Project’ to provide it with such a beautiful setting, this is what you need to know.

The Adam Project Filming Locations

‘The Adam Project’ was predominantly filmed in Vancouver in the Canadian Province of British Columbia. Filming began in late November 2020 and ended in early March 2021. Reynolds, a Vancouver native, took to social media to celebrate the end of the production and thank everyone involved in it and the city that hosted them for about three months.

Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect. pic.twitter.com/9fb3Qalf0J — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 29, 2020

“Gamora, Elektra, The Hulk, Deadpool and the kid who’ll eventually play Deadpool when I crawl into a box and turn into a skeleton,” The Red Notice actor posted on Instagram. “If #TheAdamProject is a fraction as beautiful and funny and wild as it was to shoot, then I guess we really pulled something off. Thank you @netflix @skydance and my spiritual, cinematic soulmate @slevydirect [Levy] – Also, a lingering, uncomfortably indulgent hug to my beautiful hometown of #Vancouver. And in particular, the entire crew of #TheAdamProject who brought the ship to port four days ahead of schedule!” Now, let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘The Adam Project’ was primarily shot in Vancouver, a populous metropolis and seaport located on the west coast of British Columbia. Residents and local news outlets reported spotting the production crew in various locations in and around the city, including Jack Poole Plaza, a public amenity house located at 1055 Canada Place, and Park Royal, a shopping mall located in 2002 Park Royal South, West Vancouver. Filming also reportedly took place at the Marine Way Market Crossing in Burnaby, a neighboring city of Vancouver.

Seeing @VancityReynolds from a distance while filming The Adam Project. Gave me the serotonin I needed. ✨ #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/LdjH1RXeEC — ✨Abbie ✨ (@Abz_Elliott) January 19, 2021

Known as Hollywood North, Vancouver is a major filming location for Hollywood projects because it is significantly cheaper to film there than most of its American counterparts. Moreover, the Rain City has a state-of-art infrastructure and world-class entertainment-based workforce. Some of the projects that also have been shot in Vancouver are ‘Titanic,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes.’

My run took me past Jack Poole Plaza where they are filming “The Adam Project”. A lot of blue screens have been put up. They also completely covered the digital orca in sheeting. Poor whale. What did it do to deserve such a humiliation? (699 consecutive) [1219] #AirWreckRuns pic.twitter.com/BxxfBb9oPj — Erik Allen (@AdHavoc) January 22, 2021

Read More: Best Time Travel Movies