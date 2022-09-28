Where is So Help Me Todd Filmed?

Created by Scott Prendergast, CBS’ ‘So Help Me Todd’ is a crime comedy-drama series that follows Margaret Wright, a meticulous lawyer, who hires her talented yet scruffy son, Todd, as an in-house investigator for her law firm. Being the black sheep of the family, he is a clever, spontaneous, and talented former detective who got his license revoked after being way too flexible with the law on duty. When Margaret and Todd team up to work on a case together, she is highly impressed with her son’s abilities and methods of extracting the required information about the case.

So, to help Todd get back on his feet again, his mother finds a way to convince him to join her law firm and lead a financially stable life. The suspenseful aspects of the crimes the mother-son duo solve together and the comic elements sprinkled through each episode keep the viewers hooked on the series. Moreover, the use of different locations throughout the series, including Margaret’s law firm, will likely make one wonder where ‘So Help Me Todd’ is shot. Well, allow us to provide you with all the necessary information about the same!

So Help Me Todd Filming Locations

‘So Help Me Todd’ is entirely filmed in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. The pilot was reportedly taped between March and April 2022. Then, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration commenced in late July of the same year. Located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia is the westernmost Canadian province. Known for its vast and diverse landscape, it is a suitable production location for different projects, including ‘So Help Me Todd.’ Now, let’s not waste any time and traverse the specific locations that appear in the CBS show!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Most pivotal sequences for ‘So Help Me Todd’ are primarily lensed in and around Vancouver, a major city in western Canada. TD Tower at 700 West Georgia Street in Downtown Vancouver reportedly stands in for Margaret’s law firm, Crest, Folding & Song. In August 2022, the cast and crew members of the comedy series were spotted recording several important scenes in Vancouver’s 3000 Block Main Street. In addition, for shooting a few portions of season 1, they set up camp inside the Vancouver Art Gallery at 750 Hornby Street.

New Marcia Gay Harden series, So Help Me Todd, filming at the Art Gallery.

Situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Vancouver is the most populous city in the province and one of the most livable cities in Canada and the world. Apart from ‘So Help Me Todd,’ the city has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows like ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Look Both Ways,’ ‘Devil in Ohio,’ and ‘Quantum Leap.’

