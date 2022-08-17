Where Was Netflix’s Look Both Ways Filmed?

Directed by Wanuri Kahiu, Netflix’s ‘Look Both Ways’ (originally titled ‘Plus/Minus’) is a romantic comedy movie that follows Natalie, whose life takes a surreal turn on her college graduation eve when her life diverges into two parallel and separate realities. One of the realities includes her becoming pregnant and exploring motherhood as a young adult in her hometown, while in the other one, she leaves her hometown and past behind to move to a new city looking for new opportunities and pursuing her career.

Although they are two separate realities, in both of them, Natalie goes through some life-altering experiences, pursues her dream career, and finds herself. The unique and interesting premise of the Netflix film is made all the more entertaining by the brilliant performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, Aisha Dee, and David Corenswet. Moreover, the two different locations portraying two different realities are likely to boggle your mind. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Look Both Ways Filming Locations

‘Look Both Ways’ was filmed in Texas, California, and British Columbia, specifically in Greater Austin, Los Angeles, and Vancouver. The principal photography for the Lili Reinhart-starrer commenced in mid-June 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. In addition, in early 2022, the filming unit got back to work again to tape a few reshoots for the movie. Now, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the romantic drama while Natalie navigates through the parallel realities!

Greater Austin, Texas

A major portion of ‘Look Both Ways’ was lensed in the Greater Austin, a five-county metropolitan area in Texas. On the very first day of shooting, the cast and crew members of the romantic movie were spotted in and around the Violet Crown Clubhouse at 7100 Woodrow Avenue in Austin taping some important scenes. As per reports, Stubb’s Bar-B-Q at 801 Red River Street and Aba Austin at 1011 South Congress Avenue, both in Austin, also served as prominent filming sites for the film. A few pivotal sequences were also recorded in Lockhart, a city and county seat of Caldwell County.

Los Angeles, California

For taping a few additional portions, the cast and crew members even traveled to Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California. Some beach scenes and other exterior scenes were seemingly shot on location in the City of Angels. LA is home to several posh neighborhoods, some gorgeous beaches, and a bustling downtown, all of which you may be able to notice in ‘Look Both Ways.’

Vancouver, British Columbia

The reshoots that we mentioned above took place on location in Vancouver, a major city in Western Canada in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. Most of the pivotal sequences were shot in and around Downtown Toronto, specifically in the Vancouver Public Library at 345 Robson Street, Pacific Coffee Roasters at 345 Robson Street #101, and Acquafarina at 425 West Georgia Street.

