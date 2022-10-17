Where is American Horror Story: NYC Filmed?

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, FX’s ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ is the eleventh installment of the anthology horror series ‘American Horror Story.’ Each season of the anthology series is based on a different group of characters in different settings but within the same fictional universe, and the eleventh season is no different. It retains all the haunting and thrilling aspects of the series, which is enhanced by the stellar performances of a group of talented actors and actresses, comprising Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, and Leslie Grossman.

While the horrific narrative of the stories keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, the setting of the 1970s and 80s takes them back in time and the eerie locations that appear throughout the season keep them guessing about the filming sites of ‘American Horror Story: NYC.’ Well, if you are curious, allow us to fill you in on the details regarding the same and appease your curiosity!

American Horror Story: NYC Filming Locations

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ was filmed entirely in New York, specifically in New York City, Westchester County, and Fire Island. The principal photography for the eleventh season of the FX series reportedly commenced in June 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in October of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us take you to all the specific locations where the horror series’ eleventh season was shot!

New York City, New York

A majority of ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ was lensed in and around New York City, the most populous city in the United States. During the filming schedule of the season, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several pivotal sequences in the neighborhoods of Brooklyn Heights and West Village, and their respective surrounding areas.

Various streets across the city were also utilized to record some key exterior and interior scenes for ‘American Horror Story: NYC,’ including West 36th Street, the east and west sides of Broadway, the north side of 35th and 39th street, the east side of 8th Avenue, and the locales around St. Marks Place and Avenue A.

Denis O'Hare is filming a new movie in New York ! Happy for him !! @denisohare #AHS pic.twitter.com/LHrrvDW6X9 — AHS CULT 🐝 (@ahstorynet_) August 14, 2017

Other Locations in New York

The production team of ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ traveled out of New York City to tape some additional portions for the series as well. It seems that they set up camp in J Harvey Turnure Memorial Park at 26 Lake Street in Westchester County’s city, White Plains. As per reports, the scene shot in the memorial park involved a character sitting on a bench with three men near her and a tall barefoot character with long hair. In September 2022, the cast and crew members were also spotted in Fire Island, recording a few pivotal sequences for the eleventh season of ‘American Horror Story.’

Zachary Quinto and Denis O’Hare filming “American Horror Story” Season 11 on Fire Island. #AHS11 pic.twitter.com/Xn2HR03McR — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) September 20, 2022

