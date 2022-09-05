Is Lifetime’s The Bad Seed Returns Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed?

A sequel to ‘The Bad Seed,’ Lifetime’s ‘The Bad Seed Returns’ is a horror thriller movie helmed by Louise Archambault. Set years after the death of Emma’s father, David Grossman, the narrative revolves around the 15-year-old Emma who is in the custody of her aunt Angela. Even though she seems like a typical teenage girl navigating high school, Angela’s husband, Robert, sees through the innocence and suspects that she might not be who they think she is. Furthermore, a new girl at school named Kat seems to know all about Emma’s dark secrets, forcing her to return to her old ways and get rid of her enemies by hook or crook.

The Lifetime movie features brilliant performances by McKenna Grace, Michelle Morgan, Benjamin Ayers, Ella Dixon, and Patty McCormack. The thrilling narrative tackles several intriguing and real-life themes, including people’s two-faced nature, keeping the viewers hooked on the movie and wondering if the story has anything to do with reality. In addition, the use of different locations in the backdrop of some eerie scenes is bound to make you curious about the actual filming sites. So, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details and put your mind at ease!

Is The Bad Seed Returns a True Story?

No, ‘The Bad Seed Returns’ is not based on a true story. The movie is adapted from William March’s 1954 novel ‘The Bad Seed.’ The improvised narrative and character development can be credited to the excellent writing and creative minds of Ross Burge, McKenna Grace, and Barabara Marshall. With the prowess and experience of each of the writers in different genres and fields, they were able to craft an enthralling screenplay based on some of the original movie’s characters.

Although the story is mostly fictional, you would be surprised to know that there have been even wilder crimes committed by minors in real life. For instance, an 11-year-old girl named Mary Bell allegedly lured two children into the woods and strangled them to death. It was Mary’s friend and accomplice that outed her doings to the police, after which Mary was convicted of manslaughter in 1968. Another incident of a killer child is that of one Jordan Brown, who allegedly shot his soon-to-be stepmother dead in her sleep in 2009. To make things worse, she was also pregnant at that time. Jordan was found guilty and sentenced as a juvenile, but got released in 2016 when he turned 18.

Moreover, another reason why you might wonder if the Lifetime film is rooted in reality or not is because this is not the first production that involves a killer child. There have been quite a few movies and TV shows that have touched upon similar themes and subjects as ‘The Bad Seed Returns.’ One of the aptest examples has to be ‘Orphan.’ The character of Esther in the 2009 movie shares many similarities with that of Emma, including their deceitful and murderous nature, and the dark secrets they harbor. So, even though there have been real and horrific cases in real life, it doesn’t change the fact that the thriller film is a work of fiction.

The Bad Seed Returns Filming Locations

‘The Bad Seed Returns’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. The principal photography for the Lifetime thriller commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in a month or so, in December of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Bad Seed Returns’ were lensed in and around Vancouver, a major city in western Canada. From the looks of it, the filming unit traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Vancouver is not only the most populous city in the province but it is also one of the most ethically and linguistically diverse cities in Canada.

Also known as Hollywood North, Vancouver is frequented by many filmmakers for filming purposes. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Apart from ‘The Bad Seed Returns,’ Vancouver has featured in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Look Both Ways,’ ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Legion,’ and ‘Supergirl.’

