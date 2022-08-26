Is Lifetime’s Bodyguard Seduction Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Lindsay Hartley, Lifetime’s ‘Bodyguard Seduction’ is a romantic thriller movie that follows the tangles love life of a wealthy businesswoman named Charly. While falling in love with her attractive bodyguard Jonathan, Charly cannot help but wonder who she should place her trust in when she suspects Jonathan to be involved in a plot to assassinate her. The need to find the truth behind the facade becomes even more urgent when Charly’s life is threatened by multiple killers. In order to uncover the truth, the businesswoman decides to seduce Jonathan and find out his true intentions.

With its talented cast and appealing visuals, the film is a delightful treat to enjoy. While many have expressed regarding the movie’s production and star, others have questions regarding the thriller’s connection to real life. Is the film inspired by real-life events or merely a work of fiction? Well, we are here to uncover the same and much more!

Is Bodyguard Seduction a True Story?

No, ‘Bodyguard Seduction’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written by Paul A. Birkett as a part of Lifetime’s 2022 ‘Love, Lies and Seduction’ lineup. Some of Paul’s other works include ‘Disappearance in Yellowstone‘ and ‘Framed by My Husband.’ His story was brought to the screen under the direction of Lindsay Hartley. Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for helming ‘In Love with My Partner’s Wife‘ and ‘What the Nanny Saw.’

The Lifetime movie may be a fictional story, but it is not unknown for people in real-life to be in a relationship. In fact, several celebrities over the years have publically come out and declared themselves to be in a relationship with their protective detail. In 2012, Heidi Klum’s romance with her bodyguard Martin Kirsten became a huge piece of news. This came on the heels of Klum’s separation from her then-husband, Seal. Other celebrities who have found themselves in a similar situation include Kim Kardashian, Amy Winehouse, and Kate Gosselin.

As one can see, the Lifetime thriller does take several elements from real life to present viewers with a nail-biting story. The constant companionship between a bodyguard and their employer, combined with requisite trust, often leads to a close bond. In some cases, this takes the shape of a romantic relationship. However, the ‘Bodyguard Seduction’ puts its unique spin on the dynamic and adds several suspenseful elements.

Bodyguard Seduction Filming Locations

‘Bodyguard Seduction’ was filmed primarily in Los Angeles, California, under the title ‘Her Bodyguard.’ The principal photography of the movie took place in February 2022, with Josh Maas acting as the lead cinematographer. Let’s take a closer look into the details of the production spot.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California, served as the production spot for ‘Bodyguard Seduction.’ Located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, the City of Angels is the heart of the western entertainment industry. Interestingly enough, the City of Angels is no stranger to people who need bodyguards to ensure their safety. Though we must admit, not everyone might have the same sizzling story as the one portrayed in the Lifetime thriller.

With an infrastructure based around moviemaking, Los Angeles has been used as a backdrop for many films over the years. The city is home to a huge population of professionals involved in the industry that creates thrilling pieces of cinema. In order to maximize the production process, Los Angeles has several film studios with ample space and state-of-the-art facilities that allow for efficient shooting. Over the years, the California city has helped frame several films like ‘Bullet Train‘ and ‘Nope.’

Bodyguard Seduction Cast

The beautiful Jessica Morris essays the role of Charly in ‘Bodyguard Seduction.’ Some of her other acting credits include ‘A Mother’s Terror’ and ‘Secret Lives of Housewives.’ Actor Ross Jirgl acts as Jonathan and has previously worked in movies like ‘My One True Love’ and ‘Inexistent.’ The film also stars Alicia Blasingame as Lark, Ryan Francis as Anthony Vargas, Carrie Schroeder as Diane Larson, and Lauren Mayo as Mindy. Jarrid Masse (Baylor), Michael Morano (Romero), Daphne O’Neal (Dr. Dankoff), Jesse Klick (Godfrey), and Maurice Carter (Matt) also appear in the Lifetime thriller.

