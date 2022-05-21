Is Lifetime’s Disappearance in Yellowstone Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Tony Dean Smith, ‘Disappearance in Yellowstone’ is a thriller film on Lifetime. The storyline follows Jessica and her 17-year-old daughter named Michelle, as their car breaks down in the middle of a picturesque yet isolated national park. Michelle somehow locks herself inside the car. Looking for help, Jessica heads deep into the woods and finds a local mechanic named Grant. However, upon returning to her car, she discovers that her daughter is not there.

When Michelle is kidnapped, the police heavily suspect that Jessie is the culprit behind her daughter’s sudden disappearance. Jessie is forced to escape the clutches of the police, find her daughter before she is harmed, and prove her innocence. Behind the beautiful backdrop of the national park lies some sinister truth, which is explored by Jessica as she looks for Michelle. What makes the viewers even more curious is the realistic premise of the Lifetime film, which begs the question — is it inspired by true events? Well, we have all the information to put your curiosities to bed!

Disappearance in Yellowstone Filming Locations

Since ‘Disappearance in Yellowstone’ is produced by Johnson Production Group — a Vancouver-based production company — and the fact that several other Lifetime films are filmed in Canada, it would be safe to assume that the filming of the movie took place in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. The versatile landscape of the Canadian province seemingly does a great job at standing in for Yellowstone National Park, which is where most of the storyline is set. So, allow us to give you a detailed account of the specific locations that feature in the thriller movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

It seems that the pivotal sequences for ‘Disappearance in Yellowstone’ were taped in Vancouver, a major city situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. Thanks to the diverse landscape and the local talents that the city provides to the filming industry, Vancouver has cemented itself as a major production location. Also known as Hollywood North, it has stood in for several cities in the US, which explains why the production team of the Lifetime film set up camp in the city.

Thus, over the years, Vancouver has served as a prominent filming site for different kinds of filming projects. Some of the notable movies and TV shows that have been filmed in the city are ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,’ ‘House,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’ ‘Titanic,’ and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’

Disappearance in Yellowstone Cast

Lucie Guest essays the role of Jessie, a mother who is accused of kidnapping her own daughter. You may recognize her from season 3 of the hit Netflix series ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ where she plays the recurring role of Circe. Other than that, the multi-talented actor also features in other films and TV shows, such as ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Timeless,’ ‘Orphan Black,’ and ‘Dead of Summer.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the Lifetime thriller include Cassandra Sawtell (Michelle), Aren Buchholz (Nolan), Reese Alexander (Officer Stoddard), Ben Cotton (Wally), and Jonathan Scarfe (Grant).

Is Disappearance in Yellowstone Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Disappearance in Yellowstone’ is not based on a true story. But the mysterious and thrilling storyline can be credited to the creative mind of Paul A. Birkett. He has a knack for writing mysterious thrillers as he has showcased his creative writing skills in movies like ‘Altitude’ and ‘Mindstorm.’ Thus, with years of experience under his belt, he was able to come up with the unique yet realistic narrative for this Lifetime film.

What makes the storyline true-to-life is the fact that there have been cases of people mysteriously disappearing in national parks, just like Michelle. As a matter of fact, the actual Yellowstone National Park has a history of missing persons. As of June 2021, there were reportedly three people who were last spotted in the national park before disappearing — Stuart Isaac (2010), Bruce Pike (2006), and Daniel Campbell (1991).

Moreover, recently in 2020, there was a missing person case that involved two kids — JJ Vallow (7) and his sister Tylee Ryan (16) — who were last seen in Yellowstone National Park on September 8, 2020, before disappearing. When the case got investigated by the police for months, they found the dead remains of the two children buried on their stepfather Chad Daybell’s property. After gathering enough evidence, the parents of the two kids, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were indicted on murder charges.

So, although the storyline has several ties to real-life events, it seems too dramatic to be true. Moreover, Lifetime tends to take inspiration from actual events and turn them into intriguing thrillers. Hence, even though the narrative appears true-to-life, that doesn’t change the fact that it is not rooted in reality.

