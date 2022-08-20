Is Lifetime’s Temptation Under the Sun Based on a True Story? Where was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Lane Shefter Bishop, Lifetime’s ‘Temptation Under the Sun’ is a romantic thriller movie that revolves around Detective Cassady Cruz. During her vacation, the police officer meets and falls in love with an ex-pat named Travis King. Their happy lives are interrupted when Travis is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Minnie; to prove her lover’s innocence, the police officer decides to find the real killer herself.

However, the more she ventures into the realm of truth, the more Cassady falls into a dangerous trap with Travis as her only hope for salvation. The movie is a nail-biting journey full of unexpected twists that is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Naturally, fans are eager to know everything they can about the Lifetime movie, especially regarding its production and talented cast. There are also questions regarding whether or not the film is based on real-life events, and we are here to answer them all.

Is Temptation Under the Sun a True Story?

No, ‘Temptation Under the Sun’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the movie was penned by Paul A. Birkett, whose other works include ‘Disappearance in Yellowstone‘ and ‘Framed by My Husband.’ The writer’s vision was converted into a movie under the direction of Lane Shefter Bishop, who has also helmed ‘Secret Santa’ and ‘Christmas Beneath the Stars.’ Though the plot of the Lifetime thriller is indeed fictional, there is indeed a sense of familiarity that keeps the viewers captivated by the story.

Consider the case of Craig Coley from Simi Valley, California, who was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Rhonda Wicht and her 4-year-old son, Donald, on November 11, 1978. After two separate trials, Coley was convicted of life in prison without parole for said crimes. However, almost a decade later, a different officer came across Coley’s file and decided to investigate the case after finding some inconsistencies. Thanks to the police officer’s efforts, Coley was pardoned by Governor Jerry Brown and released from prison in November 2017.

As one can see, the case points out that it is not just fictional tales where an ex-lover comes under suspicion of killing their former partners. Sadly, the innocent are indeed sometimes convicted of these crimes and have to endure undeserved hardships. Hence, the familiarity of the story of ‘Temptation Under the Sun’ comes from its resemblance to several real-life elements.

Temptation Under the Sun Filming Locations

‘Temptation Under the Sun’ was primarily filmed in Los Angeles, California. The film was lensed under the cinematography of the talented Andrew Giannetta. Let’s explore the filming location in a bit more detail to understand more about the production of the Lifetime thriller.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California, served as the backdrop of ‘Temptation Under the Sun.’ The heart of Hollywood is located on the banks of the Pacific Ocean and has long served as a beloved tourist spot. Places like Venice Beach and Santa Monica Pier in and around the City of Angels have seen several tourists over the years who like to relax and enjoy the warmth of the sun in these waterside locations. Many also indulge in recreational activities like beach volleyball while on vacation.

As the focal point of the Western entertainment industry, Los Angeles has long been used as a production spot for different films and shows. The city’s infrastructure revolves around the thriving cinematic industry and offers several state-of-the-art facilities that allow for an efficient filming process. The film studios and tourist destinations have been used in several movies like ‘Bullet Train‘ and ‘Purple Hearts.’

Temptation Under the Sun Cast

Annika Foster takes up the role of Detective Cassady Cruz in ‘Temptation Under the Sun.’ You may recognize her from her work in ‘Sinister Stepsister‘ and ‘Fatal Memory.’ She is joined by Mike Markoff, who plays Travis King. His other acting credits include ‘Space Waves’ and ‘Wrong Place, Wrong Time.’ Actor Scott Christopher acts as Chief Inspector Dexter, while Samuel Selman essays the character of Winston. Other appearances include David Carey Foster as Detective Inspector Marley, Laith Wallschleger as Sean, Wendell Kinney as Constable Lynch, and Christina Gray as Minerva.

