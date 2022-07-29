Where Was Netflix’s Purple Hearts Filmed?

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts’ is a musical romantic drama film based on the eponymous novel by Tess Wakefield. It revolves around an aspiring and struggling musician named Cassie and a soon-to-deploy US marine named Luke. For military purposes and benefits, the two agree to bind themselves in holy matrimony despite their many differences. However, when a tragedy strikes upon Luke, their fake marriage starts to turn into something real as they get closer to one another.

The unique and romantic narrative tends to keep the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end, but what keeps them intrigued is the interesting use of locations, highlighting the significant differences between Luke and Cassie’s lives. So, it is natural for you to wonder about the actual filming sites that appear in the Sofia Carson-starrer. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Purple Hearts Filming Locations

‘Purple Hearts’ was filmed in California and Texas, specifically in Los Angeles County, San Diego County, Riverside, and Austin. The principal photography for the Netflix film commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up in October of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s glance at the fake marriage of Luke and Cassie by navigating the real locations showcased in the film!

Los Angeles County, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Purple Hearts’ were lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. The concert scene involving Cassie was taped in the famous amphitheater, Hollywood Bowl, located at 2301 North Highland Avenue in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Sofia Carson, who plays Cassie in the movie, told Netflix that it would be an understatement to say that performing at the Hollywood Bowl was surreal.

Carson expanded on how she felt about this experience, “To perform at the Hollywood Bowl, while shooting a film so dear to my heart — a film that I had the honor of executive producing — while performing a song I wrote, was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life.” Moreover, it seems that the production team set up camp in Joe’s Great American Bar & Grill at 4311 West Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank. In addition, Santa Clarita served as one of the prominent filming sites for the movie as well.

San Diego County, California

Some pivotal portions of ‘Purple Hearts’ were recorded in San Diego County, the second most populous county in California located in the southwestern corner of the Golden State. In particular, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton at 20250 Vandegrift Boulevard in Oceanside is where many marine-related sequences were shot.

Riverside, California

It appears that the cast and crew of the romantic drama movie also set up camp in Riverside, a city in and the county seat of Riverside County in California. Riverside is home to a number of museums, including Heritage House Museum, Museum of Riverside, and Sweeney Art Gallery, to name a few. Other popular landmarks in the city are the historic Mission Inn, the Riverside Fox Theater, and the Riverside County Historic Courthouse.

Austin, Texas

For taping a few additional portions of ‘Purple Hearts,’ the production team even traveled to Austin, the capital city of Texas. Also known as The Live Music Capital of the World, Austin is known to have a lively live music scene with many music venues across the city. Not only that but it is also frequented by filmmakers quite regularly for the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows, Some of the notable productions that have utilized the locales of Austin are ‘Lolita,’ ‘Sin City,’ ‘Friday Night Lights,’ and ‘The Leftovers.’

