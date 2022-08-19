Is Lifetime’s Secret Lives of College Escorts Based on a True Story? Where was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Ashley Jones, Lifetime’s ‘Secret Lives of College Escorts’ is a thriller film that follows a 19-yer-old college student named Eve. One fateful night, Eve’s friend convinces her to sneak out and party through the whole night. Due to an unfortunate series of events, the friend passes away, and Eve loses her college athletic scholarship. While looking for alternative money sources, she comes across Clara, an event planner who might have the solution to her problems.

However, Eve soon realizes that her so-called job is actually a sugaring scheme that may or may not have been responsible for her friend’s untimely demise. Several elements in the movie will keep you on the edge of your seats as the suspense builds. We are sure you want to know whatever you can about the film, including the identities of its talented cast members and filming locations. It also would be interesting to ponder if the plot is based on a real-life scenario. Well, we are here to do that and more!

Is Secret Lives of College Escorts a True Story?

No, ‘Secret Lives of College Escorts’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the film’s storyline was penned by Melissa Cassera, whose other works include ‘Mommy’s Little Star‘ and ‘Crazy Neighborhood Moms.’ The movie also saw beloved actress Ashley Jones debut as a director. Some of her acting credits include ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and ‘Saving My Daughter.’ Ashley and her team worked hard to bring the story to life and create an environment that would keep the audience captivated.

Though the movie’s storyline is fictional, there have been actual cases of people preying on unsuspecting students for financial reasons or more. Consider the case of Jeffrey Jason Cooper from Florida, who scammed foreign female students in 2016. According to a US State Department program, foreign students can work and live in the country during the summer to understand the work culture and lifestyle. Cooper took advantage of the program and sent job offers on behalf of a fictional yoga studio to an international exchange company in Chicago, Illinois.

The Florida man claimed his name was Dr. Janardana Dasa and that he needed people to answer the phones and book appointments. The work would last for 48 hours every week and apparently paid $12 per hour. When some college students from Kazakhstan did come to Cooper’s “workplace,” they were told they would not be doing any clerical jobs. They were instead told to work as sex workers. On November 17, 2016, Cooper was convicted of sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking by fraud, wire fraud, importation of persons for prostitution, or immoral purposes. He was also found guilty of the use of a facility of interstate commerce to operate a prostitution enterprise.

As one can see, the fictional tale of Eve from the Lifetime thriller has several elements in common with real life. Cooper’s scam not only affected his victim’s dignity, but it also snatched what could have been a promising opportunity from them. Furthermore, the loss of a scholarship that Eve suffers is also not something rare in real life. Melissa Cassera weaved these realistic elements into a thrilling story that Ashley Jones and the rest of the team helped bring to life.

Secret Lives of College Escorts Filming Locations

‘Secret Lives of College Escorts’ was filmed under the name ‘Sugar Mommy’ in Los Angeles, California. The principal photography for the movie started in the last week of July 2021 and was wrapped up on August 18, 2021. Let’s explore the filming location in a bit more detail.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California, served as the primary filming location for Lifetime’s ‘Secret Lives of College Escorts.’ We know that some of the scenes were shot in Downtown Los Angeles. Given that it was the first time that Ashley Jones sat in the director’s chair, she drew from her past experiences as an actor and tried to implement that as well as she could. Due to her vast experience with Lifetime projects, the actress-turned-director hoped to capture the essence of a Lifetime thriller in her project. It helped that several people working with the director helped her when needed.

Whenever her vision of a scene was hampered by her inexperience, Ashley did not let that discourage her. Instead, she discussed her ideas with those who she felt would be able to guide her and turn her vision into reality. LA’s well-developed infrastructure, which is mostly based around the entertainment industry, must have also helped tremendously in the shooting process. In fact, over the years, the city has hosted the production of several beloved films like ‘Bullet Train‘ and ‘Purple Hearts.’

Secret Lives of College Escorts Cast

The talented Pilot Paisley-Rose takes up the role of Eve in ‘Secret Lives of College Escorts.’ You may recognize her from her appearances in ‘Teaching Harmony’ and ‘Weekend Warriors.’ Laurie Fortier essays the character of Clara and has made a name for herself thanks to her work in ‘What the Nanny Saw’ and ‘Killer Grades.’ Actress Briana Cuoco plays Serena in the Lifetime thriller, while Chasty Ballesteros acts as Isabella.

The movie stars Alex McKenna as Debra, Shannon Timberlake as Shiann, DJames Jones as Jax, and Matt Magnusson as Liam. Meghan Roberts (Tamsen), Phil Buckman (Antonio), Ashley Jones (Melanie), Anthony Jensen (Warren), and Sarah Kaufmann (Bryce). You will also see Emily Ram as Monica, Erica Duke as Gianna, Tonya Kay as Detective Wilde, and Cortney Scott Wright as Detective Myers.

