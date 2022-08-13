Is Lifetime’s In Love With My Partner’s Wife Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Lindsay Hartley, Lifetime‘s ‘In Love With My Partner’s Wife’ is a thriller movie that revolves around detective Paul Ford. After realizing that his partner Frank Miller is abusing his wife Eve Miller, Paul tries his best to save her from the toxic relationship. However, this upsets Frank, who decides to frame Paul for a murder. this forces Paul to try and evade the law enforcement, while Eve accompanies him in order to escape Frank. During the run, the pair start a passionate relationship that is born out of genuine appreciation.

The movie’s intriguing plotline with several twists and turns has helped it garner many admirers. From its cast of talented actors to attractive backdrops, the film has several elements that make it a fan favorite. Naturally, viewers are eager to know as much as they can about the Lifetime thriller. Many cannot help but wonder if the events in the movie are inspired by true events. Well, we are here to answer the same question, along with several others.

Is In Love With My Partner’s Wife a True Story?

No, ‘In Love With My Partner’s Wife’ is not based on a true story. The film was penned by Paula Rahn, whose other works include ‘His Killer Fan‘ and ‘Rock and Roll Christmas.’ Lindsay Hartley takes up the reins of the movie as the director. Some other films helmed by Lindsay include ‘What the Nanny Saw’ and ‘Killer Ambition.’ The Lifetime thriller may be a fictional story, but that does not mean it is completely disconnected from reality. In fact, the issue of having an abusive spouse can certainly be linked to real life.

Consider the incident that took place in Virginia in July 2022. Diane Crowder, a 53-year-old woman, and her 35-year-old daughter, Carrie Szaksz, were apparently shot to death by Diane’s husband, Richard Crowder, who was once a police officer. The bodies of the two women were recovered after a long standoff that lasted almost 9 hours between the local authorities and Richard. Diane’s aunt Judy Pulley and uncle John Pulley claimed that the incident took place after the two women attempted to escape Richard’s abusive ways.

Cases like that of Diane Crowder are sadly much more common than one might think. When the abusive husband is a part of the local law enforcement, things do tend to get a bit more complicated. Hence, Eve Miller’s situation in the movie is certainly not out of the realm of reality. So, ‘In Love With My Partner’s Wife’ may not be exactly a true story, but it does contain elements that some viewers might be able to relate to.

In Love With My Partner’s Wife Filming Locations

‘In Love With My Partner’s Wife’ was filmed primarily in Los Angeles, California. The production of the movie started in April 2022 and was wrapped up in the first week of May 2022, under the title ‘My Partner’s Wife.’ Let’s take a closer look into the details of the filming location of the Lifetime thriller.

Los Angeles, California

The city of Los Angeles in California hosted the production of Lifetime’s ‘In Love With My Partner’s Wife.’ The cast and the crew of the movie seem to have had immense fun on the set. Actress Gina Vitori, who plays Eve Miller, expressed her gratitude through social media and thanked the team for making the experience as enjoyable as possible. Nicole Pulliam (Captain Anderson) also shared her joy about the thriller with her followers and was with the opportunity.

Located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, Los Angeles has long been the heart of the western entertainment industry. The city and its surrounding area are home to several well-known film studios that help moviemakers lens their projects with ease. Apart from the scenic advantage that the City of Angels provides, the area is also home to several artists that are crucial in making a film successful. Apart from the Lindsay Hartley directorial, Los Angeles has also hosted the production of ‘The Gray Man‘ and ‘Bullet Train.’

In Love With My Partner’s Wife Cast

Actor Andrew Spach takes up the role of Paul Ford in the Lifetime thriller. You may recognize him from his work in ‘The Single Mom Conspiracy,’ AKA ‘An Organized Killer.’ The beautiful Gina Vitori stars as Eve Miller in the film. Her other acting credits include ‘Killer Stepmom‘ and ‘Deadly Girls Night Out.’ Completing the love triangle is Jonathan Stoddard, who plays Frank Miller. The actor has also been a part of ‘Nightmare PTA Moms‘ and ‘Lies My Sister Told Me.’ Other appearances in the movie include Isabella Oliveira as Andrea Billings, Nicole Pulliam as Captain Anderson, Corbin Timbrook as Callaghan, and Robert Miller as Brian.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s The Art of Passion Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?