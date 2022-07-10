Is Lifetime’s Nightmare PTA Moms Based on a True Story? Where is it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Dave Thomas, Lifetime’s ‘Nightmare PTA Moms’ (originally titled ‘DOA at the PTA’) is a thriller movie that follows Gail, a mother who joins the PTA in hopes of getting more involved at her daughter’s new middle school. Little does she know that the association is run by a power-hungry mother named Vanessa who has a knack for backstabbing others, quite literally.

The thrilling and suspenseful narrative is made all the more intriguing with the help of some interesting locations that appear throughout the movie. Thus, it is natural for you to be eager to learn more about them. Moreover, there are many people in real life who like to stay in power or control and tend to backstab others to get what they want. So, one might wonder if the thriller movie has any roots in reality or not. Well, we have all the information to clear your doubts!

Is Nightmare PTA Moms a True Story?

No, ‘Nightmare PTA Moms’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the narrative can be credited to the creative mind and excellent writing of Adam Balsam. He has previously worked on other filming projects such as ‘Love Thy Neighbor,’ ‘Murphy Brown,’ and ‘Animal Trax.’ Hence, with a significant amount of experience under his belt, he was able to come up with the thrilling and enthralling narrative for this Lifetime film.

The elements and themes, such as two-faced characters and the hunger to stay in power, depicted in ‘Nightmare PTA Moms’ are not something new. In fact, there have been several movies and TV shows that explore similar subjects. This is one of the prominent reasons why one must link this Lifetime movie with reality. One of the aptest and most relatable examples is that of Cypher from the popular movie ‘The Matrix.’

Vanessa in ‘Nightmare PTA Moms’ and Cypher in ‘The Matrix’ share quite a few similar traits; one of the prominent ones being that of backstabbing others to get ahead. For his personal gains, Cypher strikes a deal with Agent Smith and betrays his entire crew by killing Dozer, Apoc, and Switch. Thus, the subject of betrayal and two-faced characters is not something we viewers haven’t witnessed on screen before. With that being said, the fact that ‘Nightmare PTA Moms’ is not rooted in reality still holds true.

Nightmare PTA Moms Filming Locations

‘Nightmare PTA Moms’ was filmed entirely in Florida, specifically in Pinellas County and the city of Tampa. The principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in late September 2021 and wrapped up in October of the same year, after three weeks of shooting. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, Florida is home to many kinds of flora and fauna, with the forests covering almost half of the state’s land area. The Sunshine State is considered one of the best states in the nation in terms of K-12 education, making it a suitable location for a school-based movie such as ‘Nightmare PTA Moms.’ Here are the details of all the specific locations showcased in the Lifetime film!

Tampa Bay area, Florida

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Nightmare PTA Moms’ were lensed in the Tampa Bay area, a major populated area of Florida that mainly includes the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. For taping most of the school scenes, the production team set up camp on the campus of St. Petersburg College at 9200 113th Street North in Seminole.

Clearwater Beach, Clearwater Police Department at 645 Pierce Street in the city of Clearwater, and an actual house in the city of Dunedin also served as production locations for the thriller movie. In addition, the cast and crew also utilized the premise of Sundial St. Pete (formerly known as The Shops at St. Pete and BayWalk). It is a shopping, dining, and entertainment complex located at 153 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. Additional portions of ‘Nightmare PTA Moms’ were also recorded in Tampa, a major city on the Golf Coast of Florida.

Nightmare PTA Moms Cast

Brianna Cohen essays the role of Gail in the Lifetime thriller. Apart from featuring in commercials and independent movies, she features in ‘Orange is the New Black‘ and ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’ On the other hand, Alissa Filoramo portrays Vanessa in the film. She is known for her roles in ‘On The Mountain’ and ‘Devil’s Triangle.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the thriller movie are Jonathan Stoddard (Rick), Hedy Nasser (Sissy), Madison Paige (Chloe), Rod Grant (Frank), Sheryl Carbonell (Dinah), Stuart Maxheimer (Lance Kerwin), and Hana Liu (Sunny). Furthermore, Gracie Silva (Serena), Taylor Grace Boughton (Marcy Wilson), Izabella Sophia Johnson (Haley), Lilly Scarlett Reid (Becca), and Steve Heinz (Custodian) appear in the film as well.

