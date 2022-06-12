Where Was Hallmark’s Color My World With Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Peter Benson, ‘Color My World With Love’ is a romantic movie with a heartwarming story. Emma Grant is a single other who is quite protective of her 22-year-old daughter Kendall, who has Down syndrome. Meanwhile, Kendall, an artist, wants her mother to give her some space and let her be independent. During a cooking class at a local center for diverse learners, Kendall meets independent and humorous Brad, who also has Down syndrome.

Brad himself lives on his own and works at a T-shirt shop. His parents passed away in an accident years ago, and since then, Nic, a longtime family friend, is always there to help Brad when he needs it. Seeing her daughter in love with Brad allows Emma to move past her hurts. From its talented cast to beautiful backdrops, the film has many things that will keep you hooked. Many fans of the film were charmed by the fitting settings and cannot help but wonder where the Hallmark romance was shot. Well, here’s what we know about the same.

Color My World With Love Filming Locations

‘Color My World With Love’ was filmed primarily in British Columbia. the principal photography for the film took place in March and April 2022. Let’s get to know more about the filming location of this heartwarming movie.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The city of Vancouver in British Columbia served as the venue for the production of ‘Color My World With Love.’ Reportedly, the shooting would often go on for almost 14 hours a day during the filming process. The movie is quite close to the heart of all those involved in its making, especially Lily D. Moore and David DeSanctis. The two who act in the film as Kendall and Brad, respectively. “Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities,” Lily shared in a statement. “I hope viewers take away that ‘Color My World with Love’ is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”

The cast seems to have enjoyed their time while shooting the romantic movie. Between the jokes and pranks, the actors bonded as close friends and relished in each other’s company. The pranking even carried over to the filming process, according to Lily. “It was on April Fools’ Day, and so I pranked Ben [Ayres], who plays Nick — I was faking like I hurt my leg or something — and he came out in full doctor mode. Those were some of the highlights where we’re getting to know everybody and playing jokes on each other,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Vancouver is a regular filming location for Hallmark projects. Its proximity to Los Angeles, both in distance and time, combined with the facilities available within its borders, makes it an ideal place for producing movies. Some of your favorite Hallmark productions that have been lensed in Vancouver include ‘Warming Up To You‘ and ‘Don’t Forget I Love You.’

Color My World With Love Cast

Lily D. Moore takes up the role of artistic Kendall in ‘Color My World With Love.’ You may know the actress from her work in ‘Never Have I Ever‘ and ‘Dangerous Minds.’ Actor David DeSanctis portrays Brad, Kendall’s love interest, in the Hallmark movie. His other appearances include ‘Where Hope Grows’ and ‘Made in Hollywood.’ Joining the two is the talented Erica Durance, who essays the character of Emma. Erica has previously worked with Hallmark in movies like ‘North to Home‘ and ‘Open by Christmas.’ The film also has Ben Ayres, who acts as Nic and is well-known for his roles in ‘Less Than Kind’ and ‘Saving Hope.’ Karen Kruper can be seen in the film as Kendall’s grandmother Bev, while Bobby Love appears as James.

