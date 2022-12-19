Where Was Emily in Paris Season 3 Filmed?

Created by Darren Star, Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ is a romantic comedy series that revolves around the eponymous character as she lands her dream job and moves from Chicago to Paris to work at a marketing firm. In the season 2 finale, Sylvie quits Savoir to form a rival firm and invites Emily to join her in this new venture. We are likely to see Emily stay in Paris and decline Sylvie’s offer in the third season.

Moreover, things can get complicated for Emily and Gabrielle, as he and Camille move in together as neighbors of Emily. There is likely to be some development in the case of Alfie, who suggests giving the long-distance relationship a shot. Given the amount of drama and romantic complications in the third season, viewers are bound to get hooked through each episode. Moreover, the picturesque backdrop of the City of Love makes one wonder if season 3 was actually shot on location or not. Well, we are here to answer your questions about the same and clear your doubts once and for all!

Emily in Paris Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 was filmed in France, specifically in Paris and Normandy. As per reports, the principal photography for the third round of the comedy-drama series commenced in early June 2022 and wrapped up in late September of the same year. Just like in the previous seasons of the show, the filming unit decided to keep France as the primary production location. Now, let’s not waste any time and follow Emily on her adventures, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Paris, France

A majority of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 was lensed in and around Paris, the capital and most populous city of France. Some of the sites utilized in the production of the third season have been regular features throughout the show. They include the building at 1 Place de l’Estrapade, which serves as Emily’s and Gabrielle’s apartment building, the building at 6 Place de Valois, which stands in for Emily’s workplace, Savoir, and Terra Nera at 18 Rue des Fossés Saint Jacques, which doubles for Gabrielle’s restaurant Les Deux Compère in the series.

Moreover, during the filming schedule of the third iteration, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several key scenes around Galerie Patrick Fourtin at 9 Rue des Bons Enfants for the series. Some exterior scenes for season 3 were also recorded around the picturesque Quai des Célestins. In addition, you can spot the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop of various scenes.

Situated in north-central France, Paris is considered one of the world’s major centers in several sectors, including commerce, diplomacy, fashion, science, gastronomy, and finance, and hence, getting its rightful nickname as the capital of the world. The City of Love is home to a number of monuments and tourist attractions, such as the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur, the Louvre, the Centre Pompidou, the Musée d’Orsay, the Musée d’Orsay, and the Pont de Sully, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of a few scenes in season 3.

Normandy, France

Additional portions of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 were seemingly taped in Normandy, a cultural and geographical region in Northwestern Europe with most of the region situated in the Paris Basin. In particular, the commune of Le Tilleul in Normandy’s Seine-Maritime department possibly served as an important filming site for the third season.

Normandy’s economy is dependent on a number of sectors, including agriculture, dairy produce, fishing, horse breeding, seafood, and tourism. Tourists in Normandy have plenty of attractions and sites to explore, including Mont Saint-Michel, Mont Saint-Michel, Port Racine, Château Gaillard, Pegasus Bridge, and Rouen Cathedral, to name a few.

