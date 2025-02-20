Where is Hulu’s A Thousand Blows Filmed?

Hulu’s ‘A Thousand Blows’ is a historical drama series inspired by true events of resilience and bravery in 1880s London. It follows a pair of best friends — Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall) — who arrive in the city’s East End from Jamaica seeking better opportunities. They become entangled in the violent world of bare-knuckle boxing, where Hezekiah’s talent catches the attention of Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), leader of the all-female crime syndicate known as the Forty Elephants. Mary aims to enhance Hezekiah’s skills to expand her gang’s influence. This ambition brings them into conflict with Henry “Sugar” Goodson (Stephen Graham), a dominant figure in the East End boxing scene, leading to intense rivalries and power struggles.

The Steven Knight creation explores themes of survival, ambition, and the societal challenges faced by immigrants and marginalized groups during the Victorian era. The contrasting settings of London’s East and West Ends are crucial to the narrative, highlighting the divide between impoverished neighborhoods, where underground boxing thrives, and affluent areas targeted by the Forty Elephants for their daring heists. This geographical contrast showcases societal disparities and shapes the characters’ motivations throughout the series.

A Thousand Blows Filming Locations

The filming of ‘A Thousand Blows’ takes place entirely in London, United Kingdom, making extensive use of diverse locations across the city. Given that the show is primarily set in the East End of London, these authentic backdrops lend a rich sense of realism to the narrative, immersing viewers in the gritty world it portrays. The principal photography of the first season began in March 2023, and it wrapped up after nearly nine months in December of the same year. The entire cast found the filming experience of the inaugural season both rewarding and enjoyable, with the vibrant atmosphere on set fostering a strong camaraderie. For Graham, in particular, the project was especially meaningful — having previously collaborated with Knight in ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Taboo’ he relished the opportunity to reunite and bring this compelling story to life.

London, United Kingdom

The production of ‘A Thousand Blows’ takes place in some of London’s most historically rich locations, carefully chosen to authentically depict 1880s East London. The decision to shoot on location, rather than relying solely on studio sets, enhances the show’s immersive quality, allowing the actors to perform in real environments that echo the era’s atmosphere. The use of genuine Victorian-era streets and structures ensures that every frame of the series feels grounded in history, capturing the raw and unforgiving world of bare-knuckle boxing.

One of the primary filming locations is The Stag Brewery, which is located at Lower Richmond Road in Mortlake. This historic site, originally a brewing facility, provides a vast and versatile space for recreating the industrial streets and workhouses of Victorian London. The Maltings building, built around 1902, is transformed into a workhouse setting, complete with period-authentic props, dim lighting, and carefully aged interiors to match the grittiness of the time. The brewery’s weathered brick walls and expansive open spaces allow for large-scale action sequences, particularly those set in underground fight clubs where the show’s intense, high-stakes brawls take place.

Adjacent to the brewery, the Thames Towpath situated at Thames Bank, Mortlake serves as a key location for capturing the working-class life along the river. The production team painstakingly recreates the 19th-century waterfront, adding wooden docks, market stalls, and period-accurate signage to bring the world to life. The towpath, often shrouded in early morning mist, provides an evocative backdrop for clandestine meetings, escape sequences, and moments of introspection for the characters. The Thames itself plays a significant role in setting the mood, its murky waters mirroring the unpredictability and danger of the show’s criminal underworld.

Beyond Mortlake, filming extends to London’s East End, where narrow, cobbled streets and shadowy alleyways become integral to the series’ storytelling. Locations such as Whitechapel and Spitalfields, known for their historical significance, serve as the perfect backdrop for the show’s gang conflicts and underground boxing rings. The production team carefully selects streets with preserved Victorian architecture, ensuring that each location seamlessly blends into the 19th-century world being recreated. These real-world settings not only add authenticity but also allow the actors to fully immerse themselves in their roles, enhancing the show’s raw, visceral energy. Through these meticulously chosen locations, ‘A Thousand Blows’ captures the pulse of Victorian London with striking realism, transporting audiences to an era of hardship, resilience, and relentless ambition.

