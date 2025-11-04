Where is All’s Fair Filmed? All Shooting Locations

From the minds of Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’ is a legal drama series that centers on a group of female divorce attorneys based in the sprawling city of Los Angeles. Being in a male-dominated law firm, the competent women decide to sever ties with the organisation and establish a separate practice of their own in order to reach their full potential. Step by step, the all-female law firm, which is owned by a divorce lawyer, becomes so successful that it begins competing against other law firms in the city. Starring stellar performances from Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close, the female-driven tale explores the women’s professional as well as personal lives, including dark secrets and breakups, against the backdrop of the City of Angels, which serves as the battleground for the female lawyers.

All’s Fair Filming Locations

‘All’s Fair’ is filmed primarily in California, specifically in Greater Los Angeles. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Hulu production got underway in October 2024 and went on for several months before wrapping up by the end of March or early April 2025. Being awarded around $14 million in tax credits from the California Film Commission, the project was brought to life with the help of more than 400 hired cast and crew members.

Greater Los Angeles, California

‘All’s Fair’ was extensively filmed in several locations across Greater Los Angeles in Southern California. In the metropolitan area, the cast and crew visited numerous locations to bring the vision of the legal drama to life on screen. According to reports, a significant portion of the show’s shooting took place at Sunset Las Palmas Studios, located at 1040 North Las Palmas Avenue in Hollywood. Situated in the heart of Hollywood since 1919, the complex boasts around 12 soundstages, as well as sufficient exterior and office spaces, and other amenities that facilitate the production of movies and television shows of varying genres and sizes. Due to its rich history, it exudes a charm and reputation that is considered favorable by filmmakers across the country.

Ranging from the law firm to the courtroom to the swanky residences and other establishments, the story of the characters in the high-stakes drama swings through diverse backgrounds throughout its run. Many iconic landmarks and attractions make an appearance in the backdrop as Allura Grant and her crew of formidable attorneys navigate the trials and tribulations of their personal as well as professional lives. For the purpose of filming, the team also visited a sun-drenched beach in Malibu, where they taped a sequence featuring Naomi Watts’ character.

Talking about the ease of filming in the City of Angels, showrunner and executive producer Jon Robin Baitz, stated, “Ryan Murphy and I are thrilled to be able to shoot our upcoming legal drama ‘All’s Fair’ in Los Angeles, with incredibly experienced local crew members, access to authentic and quintessential Los Angeles locations, and utilizing top production facilities, due to the California Film Commission’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program.”

