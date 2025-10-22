Where is Lazarus Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, Prime Video’s ‘Lazarus’ is a mystery horror series that revolves around a competent forensic psychologist named Joel Lazarus, who suffers a huge loss when his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, takes his own life. Following the devastating tragedy, he returns to his family’s house and notices the mysterious and suspicious circumstances of his father’s death. On top of that, he also starts experiencing strange and disturbing occurrences in and around the residence. While trying to solve the mysteries surrounding the death of his father and the murder of his sister, Sutton, who died more than two decades ago, Joel Lazarus finds himself investigating several cold-case murders in the area. In the thriller show, the psychologist sees the victims of murder in different settings and different circumstances, making all the locations appear potentially eerie and chilling.

Lazarus Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Lazarus’ takes place in different cities across England, specifically in Manchester, Liverpool, Morecambe, and Bristol. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the show got underway in February 2024 and continued for four months or so before wrapping up in June of the same year. A crew member, Siânad Gregory, expressed her gratitude of being a part of the production. She stated, “Last day vibes and it’s been a lovely stint on this project. This one wasn’t the easiest to play but I’m so grateful to those who took a shot on me to bring her to life. She’s a right one but has kinda grown on me!”

Manchester, England

Located in the northwestern part of England, the city of Manchester served as a filming spot for ‘Lazarus.’ Several locations within the metropolitan borough in Greater Manchester doubled as shooting locations, depicting the misadventures of forensic psychiatrist Joel Lazarus. In particular, filming took place on King Street, the iconic historic thoroughfare of the city centre, which is often packed with people shopping from a wide array of high-end shops ranging from fashion, jewellery, beauty, leisure, health, to home and dining.

A few scenes were taped on Ducie Street, home to the eponymous warehouse in the heart of the city. The cast and crew also visited Chinatown to capture some sequences of the mystery thriller series. As one of the largest Chinatowns in the United Kingdom and Europe, Chinatown is a popular tourist destination, offering an eclectic mix of shopping and dining spots that serve a variety of cuisines, including Asian, Vietnamese, Thai, and of course, authentic Chinese.

Liverpool, England

A significant portion of ‘Lazarus’ was also taped in and around the city of Liverpool, which is situated in Merseyside, England. The locales of the neighborhood of the Georgian Quarter were transformed into film sets for shooting several pivotal sequences. Various outdoor scenes were also recorded on location in Sefton Park in south Liverpool. During the shooting process of the debut season, the cast and crew members were also spotted lensing numerous key portions in and around Stanley Dock on the River Mersey. In addition, Liverpool City Centre and its surrounding areas, including Falkner Square, also served as prominent filming sites. In June 2024, a stunt scene was reportedly filmed on Fenwick Street, located near Liverpool Crown Court.

Morecambe, England

Filming of ‘Lazarus’ also took the team to Morecambe, located in the City of Lancaster district in Lancashire, England. According to reports, the members of the cast and crew were spotted in the seaside town sometime in early May 2024. A few scenes were lensed at The Midland Hotel, a striking Art Deco establishment that has stood tall on Marine Road West since the 1930s. Offering sweeping views of Morecambe Bay, the landmark exudes timeless charm and vintage elegance.

During the course of shooting at the location, the team set up fences around the property. Furthermore, the production team set up base at the car park of the nearby Winter Gardens, located at 209 Marine Road West, by planting pink-colored signs that read “Lazu Base, Cars.” Morecombe is no stranger to filming and has hosted the productions of a variety of projects, such as ‘The Bay,’ ‘Coronation Street,’ ‘The Ruby in the Smoke,’ ‘Turn Back Time,’ ‘Damon and Debbie,’ and ‘The Witness for the Prosecution.’

Bristol, England

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Lazarus’ also reportedly traveled to the south of the aforementioned cities to the city of Bristol, situated in South West England. The cast and crew members set up camp on several streets and neighborhoods across the city, which seemingly doubled as London and other European cities as well. The cathedral city is known for its historical and culturally significant landmarks, including Bristol Cathedral, the Victoria Rooms, the Wills Memorial Building, and the City Hall.

