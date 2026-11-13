Where is Apple TV’s 12 12 12 Filmed?

Apple TV’s ’12 12 12′ is a crime thriller series led by powerful performances by Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. The narrative chronicles three intertwined timelines of a daring heist of a bank vault beneath the streets of Zurich — 12 months of planning, 12 hours of execution, and 12 days after the heist. It revolves around a career criminal named Paul Galvin, who is at the center of the heist, while Jack Strickland, a struggling FBI agent, finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game against the mastermind across Europe.

Jack strives to confront and apprehend Paul before time runs out and the criminal escapes justice. From the minds of Jim Keeble and Dudi Appleton, the high-octane, action-packed tale follows the FBI as it chases the criminal mastermind through the streets of Zurich and other European cities, highlighting the magnitude of Jack’s mission.

12 12 12 Filming Locations

For the purpose of filming, the team of ’12 12 12′ traveled to several locations across the world — from Budapest and Sopron in Hungary to Rijeka and Opatija in Croatia, along with a portion of filming in France, Austria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Texas. It took about five months for the series to come to life. The principal photography commenced on May 12, 2025 and wrapped up on Oct 13 of the same year.

Budapest, Hungary

A major portion of the production of ’12 12 12′ was carried out in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. The team transformed many spots in the city to reflect Zurich’s environment for the show. They used artificial snow, a Christmas tree and other adornments to recreate a festive setting in the square outside St. Stephen’s Basilica. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the 19th-century structure stands 96 m tall at Szent István tér 1, 1051 in the 5th district (Pest side). The 6th district, particularly the Andrássy Avenue area, also underwent a holiday transformation with sparkling lights and an array of decorations.

Some scenes were shot in front of the premises of a building at Semmelweis University at Üllői út 26, 1085 Budapest. On Budapest’s iconic pedestrian thoroughfare, Váci Street, the team recorded some footage around Vinugo, a wine and fine food store at no. 30. Furthermore, a high-octane chase sequence featuring Anthony Mackie’s Jack Strickland sprinting through a railway terminal was filmed at Keleti Railway Station on Baross Square in the Józsefváros neighborhood, 8th district, displaying the grand Neo-Renaissance style architecture of the 19th-century monument.

Sopron, Hungary

In July 2025, the cast and crew moved to the Austrian border and Lake Neusiedl, mainly in Sopron in northwestern Győr-Moson-Sopron County, Hungary. To add seasonal charm to the area, the neighborhood and streets of the city were packed with displays such as gift packages, a Christmas tree, and of course, fake snow. Furthermore, a Swiss police car was placed to represent Zurich. Cameras were spotted rolling in the downtown area, alongside Orsolya Square and Új utca.

Rijeka, Croatia

In the northwestern part of Croatia, the filming unit set up camp in Rijeka, often referred to as a gateway to Croatia’s islands, on Kvarner Bay. One of the scenes features the rooftop of The Tower Center Rijeka, a celebrated shopping mall at Pećine 81A, Janka Polića Kamova. The glass dome roof of the multi-story commercial complex offers striking views of the port city on Kvarner Bay in the northern Adriatic Sea.

Opatija, Croatia

Dubbed Nica of the Adriatic, the aesthetic of ’12 12 12′ also comprises the stunning Belle Époque architecture of the coastal town of Opatija, just west of Rijeka. Amadria Park Hotel Milenij, located at Ul. Marsala Tita 109, 51410, also assisted with filming the television show. In the heart of the resort town, the 5-star historic luxury hotel delivers breathtaking vistas of Kvarner Bay. Moving to the northern part of the city, the crew also made a stop on the streets of the historic fishing village named Volosko in the Kvarner Gulf.

France

A minor portion of the filming of the heist show took place in France. Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. The team landed in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, the administrative region in the southeastern part of the country, to take some shots for the project. The Mediterranean port city of Marseille in the department of Bouches-du-Rhône doubled as a shooting spot. The capital city of the department is renowned for its vibrant Old Port, picturesque waterfront, vibrant neighborhoods, pleasant sunny weather and rich maritime heritage. Its sun-drenched European environment likely made it ideal for the visual landscape of ’12 12 12.’

Austria

For creating the backdrop of ’12 12 12,’ the unit also utilized the spectacular scenery of the Austrian Alps. According to reports, the region’s dramatic mountainous landscape, snow-covered peaks and alpine vistas proved compelling for capturing some high-altitude outdoor sequences. The striking natural surroundings added a layer of contrast and range to the international backdrop of the show’s overall setting.

Other Locations

Staying true to its setting, the production team also lensed a few sequences, presumably aerial establishing shots of the landscape, in Zurich, Switzerland. Filming also extended to other international locations, such as the city of Prague in the Czech Republic, which was also chosen due to its diverse cityscape and distinct architectural styles, making it a compelling stand-in for Zurich. The cast and crew also made their way to Austin, Texas, to tape some domestic scenes that required a rural feel. In all, the geographical diversity enabled the production unit to recreate different settings across the globe.

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