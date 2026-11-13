Where Was Being Heumann Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Based on Judy Heumann’s memoir titled ‘Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist,’ Apple TV’s ‘Being Heumann’ is a biographical period drama movie helmed by Academy Award winner Sian Heder. Set in 1977, the narrative centers on Judith “Judy” Heumann, a young woman with disability who decides to organize a sit-in protest outside San Francisco’s Federal Building. She is joined by a group of activists and disability rights protestors as they unite and raise their voices for equal rights and accessibility laws for people with disabilities.

As the protest turns into a historic 28-day revolution outside the federal building, bureaucrats and government officials are pressured to take action and pass the Americans with Disabilities Act. The historical film stars Ruth Madeley as Judith Heumann, with Mark Ruffalo portraying the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Joseph A. Califano Jr. The revolution mostly unfolds on the streets of San Francisco, with the Federal Building underscoring the scale of the issue and the fight led by disability rights protesters.

Being Heumann Filming Locations

‘Being Heumann’ was filmed in Toronto, the capital of the province of Ontario. The shooting kicked off in mid-2025, particularly on May 24, 2025. After several weeks of filming, the production wrapped up in June. Over the course of filming, the project was titled ‘Radical.’ While painting the visual canvas of the film, the cast and crew created shedloads of memories. Andrew Pilkington, who essays the role of Hale Zukas, expressed his elation over being able to be a part of the movie with a heartfelt caption that read: “The greatest experience of my life being able to work with such incredible people to tell the story of Judy Heumann and all the other legendary heroes who paved the way for disability rights. I still can’t believe I get to be in this movie. It’s the honor of a lifetime.”

Toronto, Ontario

The narrative of ‘Being Heumann’ unfolds in San Francisco, where disability rights activist Judy Heumann organizes a landmark protest at the San Francisco Federal Building. However, it is not where the filming took place. The city of Toronto served as a stand-in for the sprawling Californian city of San Francisco of the 70s. To be specific, a majority of the shooting was carried out in and around Downtown Toronto. In order to ensure historical authenticity, the production team recreated the visual character and charm of 1977 San Francisco.

Many spots in the area were given a temporary period-appropriate makeover to reflect the era’s atmosphere. The cast and crew were spotted filming along Temperance Street, with additional scenes taped at the intersection of Bay Street and Richmond Street West. The cameras were also rolling around the junction of York Street and Wellington Street West, as well as Heenan Place. To provide a convincing backdrop for the events in the film, the crew used vintage automobiles, decked-out storefronts, and design elements that evoke the time period. From the vehicles lining the roads to the building facades, careful attention was paid to transport the audience to the iconic moment in history.

The team also visited Commerce Court North, an architectural and historic gem at 25 King Street West in the Financial District of Toronto for the purpose of filming. The 34-story Art Deco skyscraper is renowned for its elegant limestone facade and striking structural design, showcasing the grandeur of its 20th-century heritage. A few scenes were lensed at The Comrade in the Riverside neighborhood of the city. Located at 758 Queen Street East, the candlelit cocktail bar is a local favorite. The vintage decor and vibrant ambiance of the pub added to the aesthetic of the movie. Michael Patrick Thornton, who plays Ed Roberts, shared some fun BTS photos with the team, with a cheeky caption that read: “I wish I had pictures with everybody, but I guess we were all just a little too busy making history.”

Toronto has established itself as a prominent filming destination, favored by filmmakers across the globe. Owing to its rich production history, it has earned the nickname “Hollywood of the North,” which it shares with Vancouver. It offers first-rate production infrastructure, adaptable weather conditions, skilled technicians, film-friendly policies, and a talented pool of actors. Moreover, its diverse landscape, ranging from rural neighborhoods and contemporary skyscrapers to gorgeous cityscapes and natural landmarks, makes it a go-to spot for producing a wide range of films and television shows across genres and scales. Besides ‘Being Heumann,’ T-Dot has hosted the shooting of titles such as ‘The Greatest,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Tuner,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘The Apprentice,’ ‘Spotlight,’ ‘The Testaments,’ ‘The Way Home,’ and ‘The Bombing of Pan Am 103.’

Toronto-based Ethiopian/Eritrean musician Etmet Musa AKA Ayo Leilani and Witch Prophet (stage name) also graced the project, calling it an “experience (that) changed my life.” She stated, “Not only did I get to be part of telling such an important story, but I learned so much, met some incredible people and made some really great new friends along the way. ❤️A huge thank you and congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film to life. I’m so grateful to have been a small part of it.” Thus, from what we can tell, the production went smoothly, thanks to the collective effort and dedication of the cast and crew members.

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