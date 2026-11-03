Where Was The Greatest Filmed?

A modern spin-off of the eponymous 1977 film about the life of Muhammad Ali, Prime Video’s ‘The Greatest’ is a biographical sports drama limited series created by Ben Watkins. The narrative stars Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali), who is raised in a neighborhood fuelled by racial discrimination and forced to fight for respect and his place in the world. The rags-to-riches story chronicles the inspirational journey of Cassius as he becomes the legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali.

Beyond his professional life, the show also provides an intimate exploration of his personal life and how he fulfilled the roles of husband, father, son, and brother. Through his sheer determination and hard work, he earns the title of Sportsman of the Century from Sports Illustrated and the BBC. Besides Jaalen, the drama show also features Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, and Michael Ealy, with the setting ranging from Louisville, Kentucky, where Muhammad Ali spent his childhood, to multiple locations across the world as the legendary boxer became a household name.

The Greatest Filming Locations

Muhammad Ali’s biographical series ‘The Greatest’ was filmed primarily in Ontario, particularly in Toronto, Hamilton, Cobourg, Cambridge, and Woodstock. Minor portions of the show were also seemingly shot in Rome, Italy, and London, England. As per reports, principal photography for the limited series commenced in April 2025 and went on for nearly three months before wrapping up by the last week of July of that same year.

Toronto, Ontario

Several pivotal portions for ‘The Greatest’ were reportedly shot in the sprawling city of Toronto. During the shooting process, the filming unit was spotted lensing important scenes in and around the Dovercourt Village or Davencourt Park neighborhood, specifically on the residential, historic Hallam Street. Other notable films and TV shows filmed in and around Toronto include the likes of ‘Spotlight,’ ‘The Apprentice,’ ‘Molly’s Game,’ ‘Priscilla,’ ‘Cinderella Man,’ ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’,’ ‘Alias Grace,’ ‘Mrs. America,’ and ‘Five Days at Memorial.’

Hamilton, Ontario

The production team of ‘The Greatest’ also set up camp in Hamilton, a city southwest of Toronto. In the months of June and July 2025, numerous streets and neighborhoods across the city were transformed into film sets for the shooting of the biographical series. For instance, in June 2025, the cast and crew members took over a real-life residential property on Lamareaux Street to tape pivotal indoor sequences. The following month, they recorded various key scenes in and around the Art Deco-styleHamilton-Oshawa Port Authority building, situated in Hamilton’s North End.

Cobourg, Ontario

For shooting purposes, the makers of ‘The Greatest’ traveled to the town of Cobourg for a few days in April and July 2025. During their first trip to the town in late April 2025, they utilized the premises of Victoria Hall at 55 King Street West and the surrounding streets. To be specific, the historic city hall’s James Cockburn Room was transformed into a film set to accommodate several indoor scenes. They also recorded a parade scene along the historic King Street in downtown Cobourg. In the later stages of the production, Jaalen Best and the rest of the cast and crew members revisited Cobourg and set up camp in and around Victoria Beach, which was redressed to look like a Miami beach with palm trees. Furthermore, several sequences were also filmed along Normar Road and Wilmott Street.

Other Locations in Ontario

Additional portions for ‘The Greatest’ were also lensed in other parts of Ontario, including the city of Cambridge. The production team utilized the space and facilities of the Galt Arena Gardens at 98 Shade Street, which doubled as Chicago’s now-demolished ballpark Comiskey Park. They took over the locker rooms for indoor scenes and the exterior areas for shooting night scenes. In the Dickson Hill neighborhood, the filming unit transformed Lansdowne Road South and nearby areas into Louisville, Kentucky, where Muhammad Ali was born.

To add a layer of authenticity, they placed old vehicles with Kentucky license plates and a Louisville Transit Co. bus on the streets. Moreover, the city of Woodstock also hosted the production of ‘The Greatest.’ In the downtown area, Dundas Street West was transformed into a film set resembling mid-1960s Louisville, Kentucky, with vintage storefronts and other period-appropriate details.

Other Locations

A minor chunk of the Prime Video original limited series was also shot in Rome, the capital of Italy. Exterior scenes involving Muhammad Ali were lensed at the world-famous Colosseum at Piazza del Colosseo, 1. For filming, the production team also seemingly set up camp in London, the capital of England and the United Kingdom. In the aerial and establishing shots, you can spot Big Ben, the Tower Bridge, the River Thames, the Palace of Westminster, and streets filled with the iconic double-decker buses.

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