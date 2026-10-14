Where Was Masterplan Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Thomas Vincent sitting in the director’s chair, Prime Video’s ‘Masterplan’ is a crime comedy thriller movie that focuses on the dysfunctional family drama that ensues when a legendary master thief ropes in two strangers for an elaborate heist, only to break the news that changes their lives forever. A long-retired thief has his eyes set on the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. To set his plan in motion, he recruits Chiara, a sharp-witted Italian cybercrime expert, and Jay, a brash yet ingenious French demolitions specialist.

As Chiara and Jay meet with him, the master thief makes a shocking revelation — he is their father. Bewildered by their chaotic reunion, the long-lost siblings must navigate their differences and confront their complicated relationship with their estranged father. As the unlikely trio bands together and gears up to pull off a daring heist, the visuals take us through locations across the globe, each heightening the mission’s high-stakes tension.

Masterplan Filming Locations

‘Masterplan’ was filmed extensively in France, particularly in and around Paris, as well as in Rome and Como in Italy. The production on the crime thriller kicked off in October 2025. After weeks of shooting, the filming concluded in December of the same year. From what we can tell, the cast and crew had a lot of fun bringing the narrative to life, with many taking to social media to share their on-set experiences and express their gratitude for the opportunity to work on the project.

Paris, France

A major portion of ‘Masterplan’ was lensed across the sprawling city of Paris — the capital of France. Given the significance of the Louvre Museum in the enthralling tale, the filming unit set up camp in and around the real-life art museum on the Right Bank of the Seine in the city’s 1st arrondissement (district) and shot various pivotal sequences. The Louvre is popular for housing some of the most critical pieces of artwork, including the Winged Victory of Samothrace, the Mona Lisa, and the Venus de Milo.

Situated directly across from the Louvre at 2 Pl. du Louvre, the Church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois also served as a prominent production location for the Thomas Vincent directorial. The cast and crew members were also spotted taping key portions in the nearby Rue de l’Amiral de Coligny. Several significant scenes were also reportedly filmed on the iconic Pont des Arts pedestrian bridge over the River Seine.

Rome, Italy

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of the heist film also traveled to the capital of Italy — Rome. They made the most of the city’s culturally rich and historically significant architecture to add more character and depth to the narrative’s visuals. Multiple exterior scenes were shot around the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument, situated between the Piazza Venezia and the Capitoline Hill. In addition, the Piazza del Campidoglio, located on the top of the ancient Capitoline Hill, also served as a key filming destination for ‘Masterplan.’ In the establishing shots, you are also likely to spot other landmarks and monuments, like the Colosseum, the Pantheon, St. Peter’s Basilica, Castel Sant’Angelo, and the Trevi Fountain.

Como, Italy

Additional portions for ‘Masterplan’ were also reportedly shot in the city of Como, located on the southwestern branch of Lake Como. To be specific, Villa Bonomi at Via Bignanico, 65, in Como hosted the production of multiple pivotal sequences. Home to 11 elegant suites, the luxurious property also consists of a stunning four-acre garden and many amenities. Thanks to the rich collection of art, theaters, museums, and other cultural landmarks, Como makes for a visual spectacle, with Lake Como adding more to its beauty and vistas.

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