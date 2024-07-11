Apple TV+’s Me: All Filming Locations Explored

The creation of Barry L. Levy, Apple TV+’s ‘Me’ is a superhero coming-of-age drama series that revolves around a 12-year-old boy named Ben whose life turns upside down when he discovers that he has a special gift. As if dealing with bullies and crushes at school and a new family wasn’t enough for Ben, now he must get acquainted with his superpower, which allows him to transform into anyone he meets, and learn how to use it responsibly. While he is in the process of self-discovery, he struggles and panics when it comes to handling his shapeshifting abilities.

Fortunately, his stepsister Max helps him confront his abilities and harness them. With sinister forces trying to cause harm, Ben must figure out who he is and who he wants to become before fighting them off and saving the world. The teen show features impressive performances from talented young actors, including Lucian-River Chauhan, Abigail Pniowsky, Dilshad Vadsaria, Amanda Reid, Jessy Yates, Kyle Howard, and Sharif Atkins. Apart from the intriguing story, the visuals and locations also keep the viewers hooked on each episode of the show.

Where is Me Filmed?

For shooting ‘Me,’ the makers utilized the vast and versatile landscape of the State of Georgia, especially Metro Atlanta. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Apple TV+ production reportedly commenced in June 2022 under the working title ‘Houston’ and continued for several months before wrapping up in September of the same year. A crew member named Reggie shared his experience of working on the series on social media, writing, “Got to edit half the episodes of new Apple TV series “ME” premiering on July 12. Shoutout to director pal Mike Dowse for taking me along for the ride and thanks for the cast salutations. These kids are so good I’m sure one of them is gonna pop and I can repost this when they win their Emmy.”

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Me’ are lensed in Metro Atlanta, which consists of the city of Atlanta and its surrounding areas. The production team seemingly takes over an actual institutional facility in order to tape the scenes set in the middle school. Moreover, to record the indoor portions set in the residences of the characters, the filming unit supposedly sets up camp in actual residential properties situated in and around Atlanta. As for the establishing shots of the city, the cast and crew members captured the modern and stunning cityscape of the Hollywood of the South.

Many passersby and onlookers spot the cast and crew members in various neighborhoods and streets during the shooting process as they transform the area into film sets suitable for the production. While many sequences are filmed on location, it is highly possible that several portions are lensed on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios located in and around Atlanta, such as Tyler Perry Studios, Trilith Studios, Atlanta Metro Studios, Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta, and Shadowbox Studios, to name a few.

In the backdrop of various exterior scenes, many of you might be able to spot numerous buildings and landmarks, including the Georgia State Capitol, Centennial Olympic Park, the Bank of America Plaza, the World of Coca-Cola, and the Truist Plaza. Apart from ‘Me,’ Metro Atlanta has hosted the production of many film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Thor: Ragnarok,’ ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters,’ ‘The Gifted,’ and ‘Stranger Things,’

Read More: Best Movies For Teens on Disney Plus