Arcadian: Where Is Nicolas Cage’s Movie Filmed?

Directed by Ben Brewer, ‘Arcadian’ is a post-apocalyptic horror thriller led by Nicolas Cage. He plays Paul, the father of twin boys Joseph, played by Jaeden Martell (‘It,’ ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Defending Jacob’), and Thomas, played by Maxwell Jenkins (‘Lost in Space,’ ‘A Family Man,’ ‘Joe Bell’). Paul and his sons live in an isolated farmhouse.

Times have changed, and humanity is facing extinction due to not just pollution but also the onslaught of ferocious creatures bent on killing humans. What follows is how the trio protects itself from being killed while trying to live like a normal family. The film was released on April 12, 2024. For a post-apocalyptic movie, world-building is essential, and computer-generated environments don’t do justice. ‘Arcadian’ thus resorts to actual locations. Naturally, for viewers who see an environment that serves as a last resort for the lead characters, it is natural to want to learn about the locations where the film is shot.

Arcadian Filming Locations

‘Arcadian’ is shot primarily in and around Dublin, the capital of Ireland. A perfect amalgamation of past and present, the city serves as a symbol of nature at war. This thus adds to the underlying tone of the movie wherein Paul and his sons are in a constant fight with the creatures and the city’s current state. The actual locations help establish the contrast between the natural environment, and the scary surroundings in which the characters live. This gives the film its organic touch.

Dublin, Ireland

Not much information is available about the specific locations where ‘Arcadian’ is shot. Still, some film scenes are reportedly filmed at Ardmore Studios in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, and in other actual locations in and around Dublin. The beautiful Irish terrain becomes the backdrop for the events in the film. Principal photography began on November 7, 2022. The cast and crew moved from one site to another across the city to shoot the different exterior scenes that are used to establish the barren/abandoned nature of a post-apocalyptic world. Production wrapped up by February 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Digg, actor Maxwell Jenkins, when asked about nightmares during the filming of the movie, stated, “…We were living in this kind of resort about two hours outside of Dublin, in the middle of the Irish forest, Wicklow County, which they call a garden of Ireland. So it’s super green and gray because it’s the Irish winter. So definitely the environment was spooky.”

Dublin is the birthplace of authors like Oscar Wilde, Jonathan Swift, and James Joyce. Its Guinness beer is famous across the world. Many scenes of the recent film ‘Cocaine Bear’ are also shot in Dublin and Wicklow. ‘Sing Street,’ ‘Once,’ ‘Ordinary Decent Criminal,’ ‘My Left Foot,’ and ‘Educating Rita,’ have all been shot extensively in and around Dublin, especially its suburbs, in all their glory. However, ‘Arcadian’ turns the table by using the beautiful place to show a planet facing extinction. As far as Dublin’s attractions are concerned, the Irish capital boasts the 13th century Dublin Castle, Dublin’s largest garden square St. Stephen’s Green, The National Museum of Ireland, Grafton Street, and Trinity College.

Read More: Nicolas Cage: All Upcoming Movies and TV Shows