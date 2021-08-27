In April 2007, 50-year-old Michele MacNeill, a mother of eight, was found dead in her bathtub. What seemed like a death from natural causes soon turned out to be something far more sinister. ABC’s ’20/20: The Perfect Nanny’ dives into the story behind Michele’s murder. Her husband of about three decades, Martin MacNeill, was convicted in her slaying. Two of their daughters, Alexis Somers and Rachel MacNeill, were instrumental in having the case re-investigated, leading to some disturbing revelations about their father’s life. So, if you’re wondering where they might be now, we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Alexis Somers and Rachel MacNeill?

To the outside world, the MacNeills seemed like the quintessential all-American family. Living in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Michele and Martin raised their eight children, four of whom were adopted. But behind closed doors, the relationship between Michele and Martin was always strained. The authorities believed that Martin’s extramarital affair with a woman named Gypsy Willis was a major reason he killed his wife through a combination of prescription medication.

Alexis remembered her mother fondly, saying, “She made everything and everyone not just look — but feel — beautiful.” She was on spring break from medical school in Las Vegas, Nevada, when her mother underwent cosmetic surgery after being persuaded by Martin. Alexis took care of her, leaving only a day before she was found dead. As Martin’s past life came to the fore, it added more weight to the possibility of killing Michele. Rachel said, “The father that I knew was a fictional character. It was an act the whole time.”

When Martin told Alexis of her mother’s death, she said that she just had a feeling he killed her. Just days after Michele’s death, Martin wanted to bring in a nanny to care for the younger children despite the older daughters saying no. He took Rachel to the LDS Mount Timpanogos Temple to pray about a nanny when a woman ran into Martin. He pretended not to know her. She was Gypsy, and she moved into their house eventually. Rachel said, “This was the first time I realized something was wrong. The whole thing had been scripted.”

In the end, Alexis and Rachel’s perseverance paid off when Martin was convicted of murdering their mother and sentenced to life in 2014. Furthermore, Martin was also convicted of sexually abusing Alexis in May 2007. She said in court that she woke up to see her father rubbing her buttocks and licking her hands. When she asked him about it, he told her that he thought she was her mother.

Where Are Alexis Somers and Rachel MacNeill Now?

After Martin’s sexual abuse conviction, Alexis said, “I think I will sleep a little better tonight knowing I’ve done everything in my power to protect my family, my little sisters and others from my father, who is a murderer and a sexual predator.” Alexis has since gone with her mother’s maiden name: Somers. She has finished med school and fulfilled her dream of becoming a doctor. Alexis adopted three of her sisters as well. She is married now, with three children of her own. She seems to have moved on and now lives in South Jordan, Utah, with her family.

Rachel made a victim impact statement in court after Martin’s sentencing, saying, “He took the kindest, most caring person I’ve ever known, and he calculatingly took her from us all.” Rachel is also doing much better now. She studies mental health at a college in Utah and hopes to become a social worker. Rachel also lives in Utah, and the sisters meet every year to celebrate Michele’s birthday.

