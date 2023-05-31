Where Are Antwon and Cynthia Mans Now?

When Antwon and Cynthia Mans met Natalia Grace, she was living on her own in an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana. When questioned, Natalia mentioned that even though she was 22, her adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, abandoned her before moving to Canada. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ chronicles how the Barnetts brought Natalia into their family, only to allege that she was older than what her birth certificate stated. The show also documents how the Mans took Natalia in and cared for her as their own child. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the incident and find out where Antwon and Cynthia Mans are at present, shall we?

Who Are Antwon and Cynthia Mans?

Antwon and Cynthia Mans are a married couple who reside in Lafayette, Indiana. People who know them describe them as kindhearted and generous individuals who never hesitate to help others in need. The pair are also known for maintaining friendly relationships with everyone around them, while the neighbors insisted that Antwon and Cynthia are pretty popular in the neighborhood. In fact, it was their helpful nature that made them go out of their way to help Natalia Grace.

When Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted Natalia Grace in 2009, they believed she was a 6-year-old Ukrainian native. However, shortly after entering the Barnett household, her adoptive parents noticed that apart from having pubic hair, Natalia even got her periods regularly. While such evidence hinted at her age being much higher than 6, Natalia also took to violence and would often talk about harming her adoptive family. In fact, the show mentioned that she would often talk about killing her adoptive brother, and she even tried to harm Kristine on two occasions physically. On top of it, Michael experienced a massive scare when he woke up to find Natalia standing at the foot of his bed with a knife in her hands.

Worried about their safety, the Barnetts took her to a mental institution where doctors mentioned that Natalia had a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita. Moreover, they even filed a petition in court, and the judge changed Natalia’s birth year from 2003 to 1989. Hence, with the Ukrainian native being considered an adult, the Barnetts initially got her an apartment in Westfield, Indiana. Yet, when the lease on the first apartment ran out, Michael and Kristine left Natalia in a Lafayette apartment before moving to Canada.

Once Natalia met Antwon and Cynthia Mans, it did not take her long to develop a deep bond with the couple, and the Ukrainian native even helped them shop for groceries on her own food card. Besides, within days of meeting the Mans, Natalia was also happy to sign over her disability payments to Cynthia. Since the payments were initially going to Michael Barnett, he immediately raised a concern and asked Natalia where she was. That was when Cynthia answered the phone and claimed that Natalia had moved in with them.

Where Are Antwon and Cynthia Mans Now?

Michael and Kristine Barnett were unable to take any actions against the Mans since they were soon arrested and charged with several counts of child neglect. Meanwhile, Natalia moved in with Antwon and Cynthia at their Lafayette home, and she even appeared with them on a 2019 episode of ‘Dr. Phil,’ where the couple mentioned they already had two children and were expecting a third when they took the Ukranian native in. However, unlike the Barnetts’ allegations, Natalia never showed any sign of violence in the Mans household but was rather fond of her adoptive siblings.

Besides, Antwon and Cynthia even claimed that Natalia is a wonderful aunt who takes good care of their grandson. Well, at present, Antwon and Cynthia reside in Crawfordsville, Indiana, where they have built a happy life surrounded by their loved ones. Moreover, although reports claim they have spoken to Natalia’s adoptive parents, they continue taking care of the Ukrainian native and consider her family.

