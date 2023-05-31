Michael and Kristine Barnett: Where Are Natalia Grace’s Ex-Adoptive Parents Now?

When Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted Natalia Grace in 2009, they believed they were welcoming a 6-year-old girl who was born and brought up in Ukraine. However, shortly after, the Barnetts claimed they spotted evidence that indicated that Natalia was much older than what was stated on her birth certificate. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ chronicles the shocking incident and even chronicles how it changed the Barnetts’ lives. Well, if you are intrigued to know more and want to find out where Michael and Kristine Barnett are at present, we have you covered.

Who Are Michael and Kristine Barnett?

While on the show, Michael Barnett mentioned that he and his family enjoyed a wonderful life before Natalia entered their family. While he and his wife, Kristine Barnett, were well settled in Indiana, they shared three wonderful children and looked forward to a wonderful future. Even people who knew them then claimed that Michael and Kristine were very much in love and were even excited to expand their family. Eventually, in 2009, the couple took in Natalia Grace through an emergency adoption process. During the process, they were told that Natalia was a six-year-old Ukrainian national born in 2003.

Since the child’s birth certificate matched the adoption agency’s information, Michael and Kristine did not think much before signing the papers. Surprisingly, shortly after bringing Natalia home, the Barnetts began noticing sudden changes in her behavior. For starters, she was highly short-tempered and would often resort to raging if things did not go her way. Moreover, she began gravitating toward violence and would often talk about harming her adoptive parents as well as her siblings. However, things went from bad to worse when the Barnetts woke up one night to find Natalia standing at the edge of their bed with a knife.

Terrified of what might happen next, Michael and Kristine immediately took her to a mental hospital, where doctors claimed she seemed older than six. Incidentally, they mentioned that the Ukrainian native was living with a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, which gave her a childlike appearance. However, she was even known to have regular menstrual cycles, which proved that Natalia was much older than six. On top of it, Kristine and Michael mentioned that they even got a Ukrainian native to talk to Natalia, and it was evident that the child had not heard the language previously.

Realizing how uncomfortable it was to live under the same roof with Natalia, the Barnetts filed a court order, and the judge changed Natalia’s birth year from 2003 to 1989. Hence, once Natalia was classified as an adult, she was asked to leave the Barnett family home and live in an apartment in Westfield, Indiana. Natalia lived in the Westfield apartment for quite a few months until her lease ran out. By then, Michael and Kristine’s eldest son, Jacob, was accepted into a Canadian university for his Master’s Degree. Hence, the family eventually decided to leave Natalia behind in another apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, before moving to Canada permanently.

Where Are Michael and Kristine Barnett Now?

While living in Lafayette, Indiana, Natalia befriended several neighbors who eventually reported the incident to child protection services. Although the Ukrainian native was classified as an adult according to court documents, she insisted that she was still a child when the Barnetts first adopted her. Moreover, Natalia claimed she wanted to live with her adopted mother and father, but they refused to have her in the house. Hence, after a thorough investigation, law enforcement officials considered Michael and Kristine responsible, who were subsequently charged with several counts of child neglect.

Once taken into custody, Michael and Kristine changed their tune and started blaming each other. Moreover, the show mentioned that during the investigation, the police learned that Michael and Kristine’s marriage was abusive, while several witnesses who knew Natalia spoke up in her favor. Nevertheless, Michael managed to get four of his neglect of a dependent charges dismissed while awaiting trial and was acquitted of the remaining charges in October 2022.

On the other hand, the prosecution chose to drop the charges against Kristine for lack of evidence in March 2023. At present, Michael and Kristine are divorced, and they prefer to live independent lives. However, while sources mention that Kristine has built up a life for herself in Florida, Michael still appears to reside in Indiana, and neither has any contact with Natalia Grace.

