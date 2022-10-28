Where Are Carmela Knight’s Mom and Sister Now?

NBC News’ ‘Dateline: Fire and Ice’ chronicles the extensive investigation into Carmela Knight’s heinous murder in September 2014. The young mother of two was strangled and beaten to death before her home in Pickering, Ontario, Canada, was set on fire. The sudden turn of events left Carmela’s loved ones with many questions, and once they learned of what happened, it left them devastated. The show featured interviews from Carmela’s mother, Franca Agosta, and sister, Nancy Burridge. So, let’s find out more about the two, then, shall we?

Who Are Carmela Knight’s Mom and Sister?

After Carmela was found murdered in her home, the authorities quickly turned their attention to her estranged husband, David Knight. In the time leading up to the incident, Carmela had discovered that he had been having an affair with a woman in Florida, Jill Hartman. According to Franca, her daughter had found naked pictures on a thumb drive, causing a rift in the relationship.

Franca added, “(Carmela) told me that her life was going to be changing. She wasn’t sure what she was going to do. She was trying to talk to him, and they were seeing a marriage counselor.” However, by June 2014, Carmela had chosen to file for divorce, leading to David’s frustration. Franca stated that he had broken a wedding photo in anger upon learning of Carmela’s decision.

Furthermore, the authorities learned that Carmela, David, and Franca bought a vacation home in Florida in 2011. However, when the title was registered, Carmela and Franca’s names were crossed off, making David the sole owner. According to the owner of a company that took care of the house’s rentals, David insisted that Carmela not be included and that the rent from the house should only go to him. Eventually, David signed the house over to his brother.

Ultimately, the investigation revealed that David asked an acquaintance, Graham MacDonald, to kill Carmela in exchange for money and a job in Florida. The authorities conducted an undercover operation to eke a confession out of Graham, leading to his and David’s arrest. The years-long process ended with both of them being sent away for life for killing Carmela.

Where Are Carmela Knight’s Mom and Sister Today?

At Graham’s sentencing in February 2018, Franca said, “I would give anything to change places with Carm, to take away the terror she suffered. She died terrified, alone, fighting for her life with a stranger.” Nancy Burridge, the sister, was present at David’s sentencing hearing and said, “David has an empty soul and is an arrogant, despicable human being that does not deserve to be a father. Seeing David behind bars is a good look — like he always deserved to be there.”

In the end, Franca and Nancy had some semblance of closure with the men responsible for Carmela’s death behind bars. They fondly remembered her as a loving mother, with Franca adding in court, “He (David) was supposed to love and protect Carm, not murder her. He had no mercy for Carmela, and the court should have no mercy for him. She always found the good in people and was always kind.” It seems that Franca and Nancy have understandably maintained a low profile since then. While it looks like they still live in Ontario, little is known about what they do for a living.

Read More: Where is Jill Hartman Now?