The harshest thing for a parent is to endure the loss of their child. Caroline Nosal’s parents had to live through this harrowing experience when their daughter was shot to death in February 2016. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Killer Beside Me: Target on Her Back’ portrays Caroline’s murder and the subsequent investigation. Caroline shared an intimate bond with her family, and her sudden death was harder for them to accept. However, they never gave up and have fought valiantly for justice. Let’s find out where Caroline’s parents are today, shall we?

Who Are Caroline Nosal’s Parents?

Caroline Nosal was born to James and Jane Nosal in Rockford, Illinois. She came into this world on May 1, 1991, and her parents provided her with a loving home. Growing up, Caroline shared a close-knit bond with her family members. The relationships Caroline developed in her childhood stayed on with her, and even as a young adult, Caroline was highly attached to her parents. It was horrific for James and Jane to hear about their daughter’s untimely demise.

On February 2, 2016, Caroline was shot to death at close range in the parking lot of the Metro Market convenience store where she worked. She sustained two bullet wounds to her chest and head and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. While going through their usual questions, the police learned that although Caroline was on friendly terms with her co-worker Christopher O’Kroley initially, the connection deteriorated after she kept rejecting his sexual advances.

When Christopher’s advances became too much to bear, she complained to the management and soon, he got fired. The firing spurred Christopher’s anger, and he planned Caroline’s murder meticulously. The police were informed by a citizen witness whom Christopher sent a text confessing to the murder and claiming that he will kill himself. When the authorities finally caught up with Christopher, they exchanged minor gunfire before he was apprehended and charged with murder.

Where Are Caroline Nosal’s Parents Now?

Caroline Nosal’s parents were quite vocal about their displeasure for specific laws, which according to them, could have saved their daughter. Christopher told police that he had purchased the gun on February 1 and shot her the following day. James and Jane believed that if Illinois still had their law of waiting for 48 hours for purchasing a firearm, their daughter might have been saved. Their statement led to numerous controversies, and people even suggested that Caroline should have carried a gun herself.

However, her parents stuck to their point and mentioned that Caroline’s loving nature would never allow her to carry a firearm. Caroline’s parents were also active throughout the trial and saw Christopher plead guilty to first-degree murder in July 2016. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole and got an added 5-year sentence for shooting a police officer during his arrest. Although Christopher apparently died by suicide while still in prison in May 2017, Caroline’s parents felt that the convenience store was also to blame for her death.

Willing to hold the store responsible for their daughter’s demise, James and Jane filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that the store failed to protect their daughter at her place of work. In the lawsuit, they even included Kroger Limited Partnership, Metro Market’s parent company, and claimed that Caroline was not appropriately guided after she reported the harassment. The lawsuit further alleges that Metro Market knew of Christopher’s previous sexual assaults (which he was arrested for) but failed to suspend him.

However, the lawsuit was dismissed as it was untimely. Caroline’s parents have kept the memory of their daughter alive, and Jane often posts about her on social media. Although James and Jane are highly private regarding their personal life, it appears that the retired medical professionals still reside in Sun Prairie Town, Wisconsin. Moreover, Jane has kept up the fight against employee-on-employee violence as she does not want anyone else to meet her daughter’s fate.

Read More: Caroline Nosal’s Murder: Where Is Christopher O’Kroley Now?