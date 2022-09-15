Where Are Colin Brough’s Parents Today?

ABC’s ’20/20: A Chance Encounter’ portrays how Doug and Claudia Brough’s perfect life was shattered when a terrifying shooting incident claimed their son, Colin’s life. Colin Brough, a 20-year-old junior at Northern Arizona University, was shot dead by Steven Jones, a freshman, at a parking lot inside the university campus on October 9, 2015. While losing a child is an experience every parent dreads, Doug and Claudia had a long battle ahead of them as they fought to get their son the justice he deserved. If you are intrigued by this case and want to find out where Colin’s parents are at present, we have you covered.

Who Are Colin Brough’s Parents?

A junior student at Northern Arizona University, Colin Brough was quite close to his parents, Douglas “Doug” and Claudia Brough. People who know Dough and Claudia describe them as kind and wonderful people who are always ready to help others with a smile. Moreover, since Colin was a good student and was well on his way to a college degree, his parents had big aspirations about his future and hoped he would make them proud. However, little did they know that a sudden, tragic incident would claim the 20-year-old’s life forever.

Incidentally, Colin lived near Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, and was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. Subsequently, at around 1 am on October 9, 2015, a significant altercation occurred between a few Delta Chi members and others who belonged to the Sigma Chi fraternity. However, the quarrel somehow turned physical and spilled over onto the campus as onlookers tried to calm things down. Yet, in the midst of the commotion, an 18-year-old freshman named Steven Edward Jones produced a gun and shot Colin as well as his friends, Nicholas Piring, Nicholas Prato, and Kyle Zientek.

Unfortunately, the injuries proved too much for Colin, who passed away soon after, but his friends were able to escape with their lives. Thankfully, it did not take long for law enforcement officials to reach the spot, and they soon declared that Colin had died from the gunshot wounds. On the other hand, his injured friends were shifted to a local hospital, where they received proper medical care. Interestingly, the case seemed quite open and shut as there were several witnesses who saw Steven shoot the gun at the victims. Hence, he was soon taken into custody and charged for his involvement in the crime.

Where Are Colin Brough’s Parents Today?

Doug and Claudia Brough were devastated to learn of their son’s untimely demise but were determined to fight for justice. Once Steven’s trial began on April 5, 2017, Colin’s parents attended the proceedings daily and hoped the law would take its due course. However, much to their surprise, the trial ended in a hung jury, and the judge was forced to declare a mistrial. Disappointed and dejected at the result, Doug and Claudia, along with two of the victims, Piring and Prato, filed a civil lawsuit against Steven and his parents on account of negligence.

Although the show claims that both parties reached a settlement and the lawsuit was dropped, Doug and Claudia did not give up on their fight for justice. Ultimately, after multiple delays, Steven finally pled guilty to three counts of aggravated assault as well as one count of manslaughter, which netted him a total of six years in prison in 2020. At present, Doug and Claudia are still married and reside in Castle Rock, Colorado. The pain of losing a child is unimaginable, but the couple has kept Colin alive in their thoughts and prayers. Moreover, from the looks of it, they have surrounded themselves with their loved ones and are slowly fighting the demons of the past.

