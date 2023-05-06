Where Are Diana Duve’s Parents Now?

Witnessing the death of a child is the worst kind of nightmare a parent can ever imagine. Tragically, Diana Duve’s parents were forced to confront such an ordeal when their daughter went missing after exiting a restaurant at the Royal Palm Pointe in Vero Beach, Florida. Incidentally, Diana was with her boyfriend, Michael Jones, at the time of her disappearance on June 20, 2014, and the police used cell phone records to locate her car before finding the victim’s body stashed inside the trunk. ’48 Hours: Where is Diana Duve’ chronicles the gruesome murder and follows the investigation that led straight to Michael Jones. However, if you are eager to know more about the details surrounding the case and want to find out where Diana’s parents are at present, we have you covered.

Who Are Diana Duve’s Parents?

Although Diana was a native of Moldova and spent most of her growing years in the foreign country, she moved to the United States at 13 years of age in order to be close to her mother, Lena Andrews. By then, Lena was happily married to Florida businessman Bill Andrews and the two settled in Vero Beach, Florida. Even though Bill was Diana’s stepfather, he developed an incredible bond with her and considered her his very own offspring. Moreover, Bill was ready to support Diana in every possible way, and neighbors who knew the family mentioned that they were always a happy bunch who loved participating in community events and making memories together. Besides, Diana’s mother and stepfather also encouraged her to follow her dreams, and they were overjoyed when she decided to study nursing at Santa Fe Community College after graduating high school. Subsequently, in August 2009, Diana began attending the University of South Florida’s College of Nursing before graduating in 2011 and becoming a registered nurse in Florida.

On June 20, 2014, Diana was last seen when she and her boyfriend, Michael Jones, were spotted leaving a restaurant at the Royal Palm Pointe in Vero Beach, Florida. Although Diana’s mother and stepfather had met Michael prior to the incident, they believed he was the perfect boyfriend as he seemed really caring and even had a promising career ahead of him. However, reports mention that some of the victim’s friends knew how Michael would often abuse Diana physically, which made her live in fear for her life. Nevertheless, when Diana failed to return home on the night of June 20, 2014, her parents approached the police and reported her missing. They even cooperated with the investigation to the best of their abilities and kept requesting the authorities to bring their daughter back safely.

However, Lena and Bill’s worst fears came true when law enforcement officials found Diana’s deceased body in the trunk of her car.

From the very beginning, authorities, as well as Diana’s parents, suspected Michael Jones of being involved in the disappearance and murder. However, the boyfriend seemed to have disappeared into thin air, and the police tried everything possible to track him down. Eventually, cellphone information led authorities to a motel in Fort Pierce, from where they arrested Michael Jones. In the meantime, CCTV footage spotted him withdrawing a substantial amount of money from his bank and buying a burner phone, which further hinted at his guilt.

Where Are Diana Duve’s Parents Now?

Once Michael was presented in court, Lena and Andrew lobbied for the death sentence, as they believed it to be the only way to get Diana justice. However, even though Michael was convicted of first-degree murder, the judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2019. While in court, Diana’s mother, Lena, addressed the jury through a heartfelt speech, saying, “I not only lost my only child. With her, I lost all of my hopes, dreams, and expectations. I will never go to my daughter’s wedding. I will never hug her again. No one will ever call me mom again. I will never see her in a wedding dress. I will never have the grandchildren I hoped for.” Moreover, even though Lena was disappointed at the lack of a death penalty, she was sure that Michael would die in prison and would never be able to hurt another person. Since the trial, both Lena and Bill have embraced privacy and prefers to keep their personal life under wraps. However, they still reside in Vero Beach, Florida, where they have built a life surrounded by their loved ones.

