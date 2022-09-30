Where Are Floor is Lava’s The Analysts Now?

Named after the eponymous classic game, Netflix’s ‘Floor is Lava‘ takes the beloved childhood activity to there next level. Created by Megan McGrath and Irad Eyal, the show welcomes participants to try their luck at completing an obstacle course. They must reach from one point to another in a specially designed room without falling into the lava-like liquid at the bottom. Anyone who does fall is out for the round, and it is up to their teammates to score as many points as possible.

In the third season of the series, the show welcomed three teams three in every episode to try their luck in one of the specially designed rooms. The top two had to battle it out in the iconic Volcano for a shot at winning $10,000, and the Floor is Lava Lamp. One of the teams that caught the eye of the viewers was the Analysts who appeared in the very first episode of the season. Many are curious about what the members of the group are put these days, and we are here to answer the same!

The Analysts’ Floor is Lava Journey

For the very first episode of ‘Floor is Lava’ season 3, the participating teams had to traverse the obstacle course known as the Game Room. Host Rutledge Wood introduced viewers to the Analysts, who were the third team to try their luck at competing in the challenge. Members TC, Cami, and Marc met during their college orientation and in a class of 20 and have been friends ever since. Their day jobs are within the analytical industry, and the trio decided to name their team after their jobs.

Entering the challenge, TC, Cami, and Marc worked as a cohesive unit to try and overcome the challenge. Despite a bit of snafu at the start, the three friends made collective decisions to help each other out whenever possible in order to complete the challenge. The path was simple, but the trio ultimately completed the challenge, with none of them taking a dip into the bubbling red liquid.

Moving on to the Volcano, the Analysts had to face off against the Family Campers in order to put their respective stones on the mouth of the lava before their competition. Though it was a close race, the Analysts ended up taking the lead during the climbing part of the challenge and winning the game. For their victory, the team was awarded $10,000, and the Floor is Lava Lamp. For those curious about their current whereabouts, here is what we know about them!

Where Are The Analysts Now?

Comprising of college friends TC, Cami, and Marc, the Analysts were able to easily capture the attention of the fans of ‘Floor is Lava’ as the first winners of the show’s third season. However, it seems that the team likes to keep its distance from the limelight. When not crunching numbers as a part of their jobs, the three friends seemingly enjoy embarking on athletic and adventurous activities and trips. It is highly probable that they are based in Los Angeles, California. As of the production of the Netflix show, the trio had been friends for five years, and their bond is as strong as ever. We wish them the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

