Where Are George Foreman’s Mother and Siblings Now?

Chronicling the life and achievements of the two-time heavyweight champion, ‘Big George Foreman’ delivers an inspiring tale of perseverance and hard work. The film begins with a young George Foreman living in poverty with his family, where his mother is the sole provider. It’s tough for her to make ends meet, and George struggles to keep his anger in check, which often leads to him falling into trouble at school and other places.

Despite the challenges he faces, his mother and siblings always encourage him to become a better person and focus on his untapped potential. Eventually, things turn around for the family when George becomes a boxer and starts winning one fight after another, and he never forgets to care for the family that supported him through thick and thin. If you want to find out more about George Foreman’s mother and siblings, here’s what you should know.

How did George Foreman’s Mother Die?

George Foreman grew up in the care of his mother. She died on December 14, 1998 in Houston, Texas. She was 78 years old and was laid to rest at Paradise North Cemetery in Houston. Born in June 1920 in Harrison, Texas, Nancy Foreman was the daughter of William and Addie Nelson. Her father was a sharecropper, and she worked in the fields with him to help with the work and put the food on the table. Due to this, she would have to leave the school, which hindered her education. George was born on December 14, 1988.

His biological father was Leroy Moorehead, but when George was little, his mother married J.D. Foreman, whose surname was given to George. Due to the lack of job opportunities, Nancy and J.D. moved to Houston. However, a few years after George’s birth, J.D. left, and Nancy had to raise her seven children alone.

Nancy knew the importance of a good education and encouraged her children to do better at school and not stir any trouble that might create problems for them. According to George Foreman, Nancy had unbelievable spelling and math skills. She was intent on getting her children the opportunities she didn’t get. When George decided to join Job Corps, she encouraged him to do his best.

Later, when he decided to become a boxer, she discouraged him from it. She worried that her son had a temper. It had always landed him in trouble, and she worried the same might happen with boxing. “My mum knew, she always feared my temper, she didn’t want me to play football, anything. She said, ‘Boy, you’ve got too much of a temper.’ She never watched me do a boxing match, period,” Foreman revealed. Despite her disapproval of his career choice, she supported him no matter what.

Where are George Foreman’s Siblings Now?

While George Foreman has become a household name, his siblings have stayed away from the limelight as they prefer to enjoy their privacy. He had six siblings. Out of them, only Roy Foreman has been in the spotlight. The film focuses more on their sister, Mary Dumas, to whom George feels the closest. His other sister, Gloria Ann Foreman Patrick, died on November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by their sister, Willie May, and brothers Robert and Kenneth Wayne.

Roy Foreman is married to Verna Foreman and is “regarded as a leading voice in the boxing industry,” which he has been involved in for 25 years. He joined George during his boxing career and worked as his manager through his championship titles. He served on the U.S. Olympic Boxing Committee and was appointed America’s Ambassador for Sports by the U.S. State Department. He has also worked as the ringside announcer for HBO Sports. He has a brand of sports clothing and other stuff called Foreman Gear. He also hosted a show on Comcast Network for eight years. Apart from this, he is also involved with several philanthropic projects and non-profit organizations.

