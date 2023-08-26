8 Movies Like Big George Foreman You Must See

‘Big George Foreman‘ is a biographical sports drama movie directed by George Tillman Jr. that provides a deep insight into the life of the world heavyweight boxing champion, George Foreman, with the character portrayed by Khris Davis. The ensemble cast also features Jasmine Mathews, John Magaro, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Sonja Sohn, and Forest Whitaker. Rising above a poverty-stricken childhood, Foreman emerges as one of the globe’s most prospective young boxers. However, a brush with mortality within the boxing ring forces him to declare an end to the fighting and embark on a new path as a Baptist minister and preacher.

As time passes, his gym faces bankruptcy, prompting him to reconnect with his former trainer. In an astonishing turn of events, Foreman returns to the ring, defying age, and secures his position as the oldest boxer in history to claim the prestigious heavyweight championship title. Step into a world of gripping biographical sports dramas reminiscent of the spirit in ‘Big George Foreman,’ where stories of victory and resilience hit you with an unforgettable impact. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Big George Foreman’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Bleed for This (2016)

‘Bleed for This’ stands as a biographical sports drama penned and directed by Ben Younger, drawing inspiration from the life of ex-world champion boxer Vinny Pazienza. Within its cast, Miles Teller embodies Pazienza’s character, supported by Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ciarán Hinds, and Ted Levine in significant roles.

The plot narrates the gripping tale of Vinny Pazienza’s remarkable comeback in the boxing world after a near-fatal car accident leaves him with a broken neck. Defying medical advice, Vinny trains against all odds, determined to regain his championship glory. Just as George Foreman’s resurgence in the ring captivated audiences, Vinny’s unwavering determination in ‘Bleed for This’ mirrors the spirit of triumph over adversity.

7. Hands of Stone (2016)

‘Hands of Stone’ unfolds as a biographical sports drama delving into the journey of Panamanian ex-professional boxer Roberto Durán. The film is skillfully directed and written by Jonathan Jakubowicz, featuring Édgar Ramírez and Robert De Niro in lead performances. The movie follows the rise of Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán from his impoverished origins to becoming one of the greatest fighters in history, with a focus on his legendary rivalry with Sugar Ray Leonard. Just as ‘Big George Foreman’ brings to life a boxing legend, ‘Hands of Stone’ artfully portrays the riveting narrative of Roberto Durán’s iconic career.

6. Chuck (2016)

‘Chuck,’ known as ‘The Bleeder’ in the UK and Ireland, is a biographical sports drama directed by Philippe Falardeau. The movie chronicles the journey of heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner, highlighting his iconic 1975 title clash with Muhammad Ali. This bout served as the inspiration for Sylvester Stallone’s creation of Rocky Balboa, captivatingly connecting real-life events to the iconic film franchise. Just like the inspirational journey seen in ‘Big George Foreman,’ ‘Chuck’ captures the essence of real-life boxing legends and their indelible impact on the world of sports and cinema.

5. Hurricane (1999)

‘The Hurricane’ stands as a biographical sports drama, both directed and produced by Norman Jewison. Denzel Washington takes on the role of Rubin ‘The Hurricane’ Carter, the ex-middleweight boxer whose life is upended by a wrongful conviction for a triple murder at a Paterson, New Jersey bar. Both ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Big George Foreman’ shine a cinematic spotlight on the trials and triumphs of real-life boxing legends, emphasizing the enduring impact of their stories within the world of sports and beyond.

4. The Fighter (2010)

Directed by David O. Russell, ‘The Fighter‘ is a biographical sports drama featuring Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Melissa Leo. The narrative revolves around the intertwined journeys of professional boxer Micky Ward and his elder half-brother, former pugilist Dicky Eklund. The film draws inspiration from the Eklund-Ward family’s life, as depicted in the 1995 documentary ‘High on Crack Street: Lost Lives in Lowell.’ Just as ‘Big George Foreman’ unveils a boxing luminary’s life, ‘The Fighter‘ captures the enthralling narratives of these brothers within the realm of the sport.

3. Cinderella Man (2005)

Directed by Ron Howard, ‘Cinderella Man’ is a biographical sports drama film titled after the moniker of world heavyweight boxing champion James J. Braddock. The movie follows the remarkable true story of James J. Braddock(played by Russell Crowe), a once-promising boxer who, during the Great Depression, makes an incredible comeback from destitution to become a heavyweight champion and symbol of hope for the struggling nation.

The movie draws inspiration from Braddock’s life story, unveiling his remarkable journey. Just as ‘Big George Foreman’ portrays the exceptional life of a boxing legend, ‘Cinderella Man’ captures the inspiring tale of James J. Braddock’s rise to prominence.

2. Raging Bull (1980)

Directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, ‘Raging Bull‘ is a biographical sports drama headlined by Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty, Nicholas Colasanto, Theresa Saldana, and Frank Vincent. The film adapts former middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta’s 1970 memoir, ‘Raging Bull: My Story,’ delving into his boxing career’s ascents, descents, and tumultuous personal life marred by anger and envy. Similar to the narrative in ‘Big George Foreman,’ ‘Raging Bull’ vividly captures the complex emotions and trials of a renowned boxer.

1. Ali (2001)

‘Ali’ is a biographical sports drama film directed, co-written, and produced by Michael Mann. The movie intricately portrays a decade in Muhammad Ali’s life, portrayed by Will Smith, spanning from 1964 to 1974. It chronicles his monumental achievements, from seizing the heavyweight title from Sonny Liston, his spiritual transformation, vocal opposition against the Vietnam War, his exile from boxing, his triumphant return against Joe Frazier in 1971, and culminating with his historic triumph over George Foreman in the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle.

The film also captures the profound societal and political changes in the United States triggered by the tragic assassinations of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Much like ‘Big George Foreman,’ ‘Ali’ magnificently captures the essence of an iconic boxer’s life while also reflecting the broader historical context.

