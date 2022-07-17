Where Are Gurpreet Ronald and Bhupinderpal Gill Now?

When a teenager found her mother brutally murdered at their home in Barrhaven in Ontario, Canada, the authorities immediately rushed to the scene. Jagtar Gill was the victim, and the beloved mother’s loss devastated her family. However, the inquiry revealed dark secrets about her husband, Bhupinderpal Gill, and his affair with Gurpreet Ronald. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women: Two to Tangle’ delves into Jagtar’s homicide as one of the three stories highlighted in the episode. So, if you’re wondering what happened, we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Gurpreet Ronald and Bhupinderpal Gill?

Jagtar Gill was a 43-year-old looking forward to her 17th wedding anniversary with her husband, Bhupinderpal. On January 29, 2014, Bhupinderpal was picking up a cake for the anniversary with one of their three children, Dilpreet. Jagtar had been in recovery from abdominal surgery at the time. Once Bhupinderpal got home with Dilpreet and his nephew, the kids rushed in first.

Inside, Dilpreet made the horrific discovery. Jagtar had been bludgeoned and slashed to death. The mother of three suffered more than 25 stab wounds and about 20 blunt force injuries in what was a vicious attack. Blood was everywhere, and the authorities knew immediately that the motive was personal. Bhupinderpal, being the spouse, naturally rose to the top of the suspect list, and the police looked at him closely.

The police found out about Gurpreet Ronald. Both of them were bus drivers for OC Transpo and had met in 2007 while they were training. Over time, the two began a torrid affair that the authorities believed was the reason for Jagtar’s murder. Investigation revealed that Gurpreet’s blood was found in the kitchen and the family room. While under surveillance, she led the police to an area where gloves and a kitchen knife were found.

The prosecution contended that Bhupinderpal and Gurpreet wanted to be together and eliminate Jagtar. So, he helped Gurpreet plan the murder and chose a time when Jagtar was still in recovery. Furthermore, the authorities felt that Bhupinderpal made sure Jagtar was home alone and left the door unlocked for Gurpreet to enter the house. Her defense, however, said she came by to retrieve some tools only to find Jagtar murdered.

Gurpreet’s lawyer claimed that his client panicked and wasn’t thinking straight. He contended that Gurpreet fell to her knees upon finding the body and came in contact with the knife. Then, concerned about becoming a suspect if her DNA was at the scene, she tried to wipe the knife with some gloves. At that point, Gurpreet’s attorney said that his client cut herself and later made the selfish decision not to call 911.

Where Are Gurpreet Ronald and Bhupinderpal Gill Today?

Bhupinderpal’s attorney said that his client didn’t plot the murder with Gurpreet, adding, “There was no plan, there was no deliberation.” He noted that Gurpreet killed Jagtar in an unplanned attack. Bhupinderpal testified, saying that he had a three-year affair with Gurpreet, but that had ended in 2013. Bhupinderpal maintained that he never talked to her about killing Jagtar. Furthermore, his lawyer brought up how Gurpreet had attacked her husband with a knife in the past.

In July 2016, Bhupinderpal, then 40, and Gurpreet, then 37, were found guilty of first-degree murder and were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. But in 2019, the convictions were overturned on appeal. The two were convicted yet again in August 2021 after another trial, receiving the same sentence. From what we can tell, Bhupinderpal and Gurpreet are currently incarcerated at correctional facilities in Ontario.

Read More: Where Are Donna Roberts and Nathaniel “Nate” Jackson Now?